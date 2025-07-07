Olivia Dunne sends a special message to boyfriend Paul Skenes as he earns his second All-Star  

Olivia Dunne recently shared a glimpse of a sweet moment where she was seen congratulating her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, on his second All-Star selection in his second season. The Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher earned his first All-Star selection during his debut for the National League.

The first overall pick by the Pirates in the 2023 Draft, Skenes has a 2.03 ERA with 115 strikeouts over 111 innings this season. Following his impressive debut last year, Skenes was chosen to start the game as a pitcher for the National League. He has repeated the feat this year by becoming the only player from the Pittsburgh Pirates to represent the National League in the upcoming All-Star Game.

Following Skenes' breakthrough achievement, Dunne, who is enjoying her time at the beach in Southampton, congratulated her beau through a video call, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram story. Sharing the screenshot, Dunne wrote:

"All smiles cause he's a Paul-Star All-Star."

"Next stop Atlanta," she added.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

The 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game between the American League and the National League of Major League Baseball will be played on July 15, 2025, at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia. Paul Skenes was also named the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year.

"Literally just a dream of mine" - Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known after being featured on SI Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne during the NCAA College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne made her feelings known about being on the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine, stating it was her longtime dream. She made it to the cover of the magazine alongside Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Chan.

"Holding the magazine in my hand, I mean I have it right here, like, life is not real. Like, are you serious? Like, who is that? That’s crazy," Dunne said. "I remember the first time I dreamt about Sports Illustrated and getting to work with SI. It was literally just a dream of mine. I feel like I manifested it into my reality today..."

"It’s been a blast, it changed my career. I would say to my 16-year-old self, just keep doing what you’re doing because you’ll end up here. This is crazy," she added.

Olivia Dunne made her third appearance with the brand after making her debut in the 2023 issue.

