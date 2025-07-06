Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates summer at Southampton beach in a striking red and white swimsuit look

While reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes is gearing up for his start against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace's girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her time away from the diamond.

Ad

Since announcing her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year, the former LSU star has been enjoying her time. Dunne visited a beach in Southampton on the east end of Long Island to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

The former LSU gymnast shared a three-photo carousel from the Hamptons beach on Instagram. She wore a red and white bikini on the theme of Fourth of July celebrations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Red, white & freckled,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Interestingly, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model spent last year's Fourth of July at the same venue as she attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July white party at his oceanfront home in Bridgehampton.

Dunne was one of the guests at the high-profile event which included NFL legend Tom Brady and his former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski. Rappers Quavo, French Montana and Meek Mill along with Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott were among the guests.

Ad

Paul Skenes named Pirates MVP for first half of the season by analyst

Olivia Dunne might be enjoying her time away at vacation, her boyfriend Paul Skenes is in the thick of MLB action with the Pirates showing signs of life over the last two weeks.

Despite a woeful start to the season that has led to Pittsburgh being rooted at the bottom of the National League Central, Skenes has been solid from the mound. His strong performances earned him the MVP title for the team in the first half of the season by ESPN analyst Brad Doolittle.

Ad

"Paul Skenes (137 AXE, 1st on Pirates, 9th in MLB). Skenes is 41 starts into his career, and his ERA remains under two: 1.99, over 244 innings. His ERA+ is 213. It's the best ever given a minimum career total of 41 starts," Doolittle wrote.

"Sure, Skenes might hit rough patches and the number would go up. But he's got a lot of room for error: second best is Kodai Senga (160 over 43 starts) and third is Jacob deGrom (157 over 235 starts)."

The Pirates have won seven of their last 10 games which included an impressive series sweep against the New York Mets. Pittsburgh followed it by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, racking three consecutive shutout wins. However, their winning streak ended after a 6-0 loss to the Mariners on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More