Olivia Dunne shares 3-word reaction after LSU Tigers post season-high score against George Washington

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently shared her reactions as the Tigers clinched an impressive victory against George Washington on Friday (February 28). The Tigers posted a total of 198.125 during the event, while Washington managed 195.475.

Notably, this was also LSU's season-high score so far. The 2024 NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant was back to her duties on Friday and posted a score of 39.725, including 9.950 in vaults, 9.925 in uneven bars, beam balance, and floor exercises.

Following the event, the LSU Gymnastics' Instagram handle shared a post lauding the performance of the 2024 NCAA Champions.

Despite not being in action during the meet, Dunne reacted to the post and was elated with the performance her teammates showed on Friday. She added a three-word comment under the post and wrote:

"Frick yea man"

Screenshot of Dunne's three-word reaction on LSU Gymnastics' post (Image via: LSU Gymnastics' Instagram)

Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers will next face Georgia on Friday (March 7) at the Baton Rouge and follow it up with an away meet at Auburn on March 14.

Olivia Dunne explains the benefits she derived from social media in her career

Dunne wearing a green dress during her time at the 2025 Endymion Parade (Image via: Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about the benefits she got from her social media endeavors. In an interview with ESPN, Dunne shared that her life saw a drastic change after her rise in the social media world and that she gradually learned about the negative aspects of the medium.

She also mentioned that social media has contributed to the overall growth of gymnastics in a way that is very important for her. She said:

"I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe, I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success," Dunne told ESPN.

She further added:

"But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more," she added.

During the conversation, Dunne also said that she uses her social media to garner attention for LSU.

