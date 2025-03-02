Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to screaming fans as LSU gymnast steals the show at Endymion Parade

Olivia Dunne, gymnast and girlfriend of Paul Skenes, captivated her fans during the 2025 Krewe of Endymion parade, where she served as Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras. Dunne has made history as the first gymnast to hold this role.

Ad

The Endymion Parade is a major event in the Mardi Gras season, which was held on Mar. 1 this year and passed through Mid-City, New Orleans. The 22-year-old attended the event, wearing a stunning green gown.

On Saturday, she shared several shots from the event with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, including a picture of her elegant outfit, which she captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Endymion fit”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Dunne also posted a clip from the parade, tagging New Orleans, Louisiana, and showing highlights from the event while holding traditional beads in her hands. She captioned it:

Ad

Trending

“mardi party!!!”

Additionally, she reposted several stories shared by her fans. In one clip, Olivia Dunne can be seen waving and tossing beads to the crowds gathered along the parade route.

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

In another clip, Dunne’s excited fans can be seen screaming and cheering after receiving a bead from their idol. The LSU gymnast reacted with emojis:

Ad

“😭💕”

A fan also shared a clip of the parade reaching Caesars Superdome, where Olivia Dunne appeared on the giant screen. Dunne is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne opened up about her massive fame at a young age

Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular college athletes, boasting a massive social media following. Speaking about her rise to fame at a young age, she said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe, I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success.”

“But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more... Watching the growth of the sport, and women's sports overall, has meant so much to me."

While Dunne is very popular and holds a big NIL valuation, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has also made a name for himself. In his rookie season in 2024, Skenes had a spectacular performance with the Pittsburgh Pirates and went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback