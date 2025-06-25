Olivia Dunne turns up glamour in blue swimwear while soaking vibrant vibes at Florida beach

Olivia Dunne was recently seen rocking a dark blue swimsuit while soaking up coastal vibes at a beach in Jupiter, Florida. Dunne's retirement from gymnastics has been anything but quiet, with the former LSU gymnast engaging in multiple collaborations and ventures.

Dunne competed in her last year with the LSU Tigers as a super senior. She continued her gymnastics career with the Gold and Purple Pack after being a part of the LSU squad that secured the program's first NCAA Gymnastics Championships title in 2024. She was awarded an extra year of eligibility, citing the COVID-19 protocols.

The former gymnast basked in the beachy atmosphere on the southeastern coast of Florida. Donning a vibrant blue two-piece swimsuit, she posed for pictures on the Crystalline coast against a radiant backdrop of trees, a bright blue ocean, and clear skies.

Dunne opted for minimal accessories, including pearl and gold earrings, and completed the look with a braided hairstyle. Here are the snippets. The former gymnast shared on her Instagram story,

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne's gymnastics career concluded on April 17, 2025, after the LSU squad fell short of earning a spot in the final round of the NCAA Championships. Although Dunne's has played a major role in her former collegiate team, she couldn't compete in the final few faceoffs of the LSU due to an injury that led to a fractured kneecap (avulsion fracture) in March 2025.

Olivia Dunne opens up on her goal of seizing every opportunity following gymnastics retirement

Olivia Dunne during the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about the transformation she is going through following her retirement from sport. Now that she no longer has to follow a strict training schedule, Dunne is enjoying the freedom to engage in avenues she couldn't before.

"I think that taking every opportunity and seizing it and doing it to the best of my abilities because that's just been in my nature because of gymnastics and being a perfectionist," she said. "Saying 'yes' to as many things that feel right to me and being really good at it is what I want to do." (via people.com)

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics. My life has revolved around gymnastics," she continued. "So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things."

Olivia Dunne walked the runway for SI Swimsuit after collaborating with the brand for the third time.

