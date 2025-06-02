Olympian Britany Anderson's major life announcement draws reactions from Elaine Thompson-Herah and other athletes

Noah Lyles' girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, and Elaine Thompson-Herah recently expressed their reactions as Jamaican hurdler Britany Anderson announced her pregnancy. So far in the 2025 season, Anderson has been away from the track with her last meet coming last year back in September.

Ad

However, the 24-year-old is set to embark on a very different and special journey away from track and field as she embraces the joy of being a mother for the first time.

Anderson shared this news with her fans on her Instagram handle, where she penned a heartfelt message and shared that her journey with her husband is already growing in 'the most beautiful way'. She wrote:

"We said I DO…… And now we’re getting ready to say ‘hello’ to our little one. Our hearts are overflowing with so much joy and gratitude. Our journey as husband and wife has just begun, and already it’s growing in the most beautiful way."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bromfield reacted to the post and dropped a sweet message for the soon-to-be mother. She wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉🍾 love watching you grow into the beautiful woman you are ❤️"

Bromfield's comment on Anderson's post - Source: via @britanyanderson456 on Instagram

"Congratulations 🎊🎉" wrote veteran track athlete Thompson-Herah.

Ad

Thompson-Herah's comment on Anderson's post - Source: via @britanyanderson456 on Instagram

"🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍" wrote British athlete Daryll Neita.

Ad

Neita's comment on Anderson's post - Source: via @britanyanderson456 on Instagram

"Ilysm 🦋" commented Nia Ali.

Ad

Ali's comment on Anderson's post - Source: via @britanyanderson456 on Instagram

Through her post, Britany Anderson has also made her decision clear that she will not hang up her boots from the sport as of now and will return to track in the 2026 season.

Ad

Britany Anderson's hot and cold performance during the 2024 track and field season

Britany Anderson during a track event in Berlin (Image via: Getty)

Competing in the 2024 track season, Britany Anderson faced an immense setback at the Jamaican Championships, where she couldn't qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing fifth in the second heats of the event.

Ad

Competing after a successful World Championships in 2022, where she won the silver medal behind Tobi Amusan, Anderson was one of the major candidates to represent Jamaica in the 100m hurdles category. Barring the qualifiers, Anderson registered several top podium finishes in other meets around the world.

She won the 100m hurdles race at events such as the Italian Club Championships, X Athletic Elite meeting, Savona International meeting, etc. Besides, Anderson was the second position holder at the ISTAF Berlin meet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More