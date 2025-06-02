Olympian Britany Anderson's major life announcement draws reactions from Elaine Thompson-Herah and other athletes

Noah Lyles' girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, and Elaine Thompson-Herah recently expressed their reactions as Jamaican hurdler Britany Anderson announced her pregnancy. So far in the 2025 season, Anderson has been away from the track with her last meet coming last year back in September.
However, the 24-year-old is set to embark on a very different and special journey away from track and field as she embraces the joy of being a mother for the first time.
Anderson shared this news with her fans on her Instagram handle, where she penned a heartfelt message and shared that her journey with her husband is already growing in 'the most beautiful way'. She wrote:
"We said I DO…… And now we’re getting ready to say ‘hello’ to our little one. Our hearts are overflowing with so much joy and gratitude. Our journey as husband and wife has just begun, and already it’s growing in the most beautiful way."
Bromfield reacted to the post and dropped a sweet message for the soon-to-be mother. She wrote:
"Congratulations 🎉🍾 love watching you grow into the beautiful woman you are ❤️"
"Congratulations 🎊🎉" wrote veteran track athlete Thompson-Herah.
"🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍" wrote British athlete Daryll Neita.
"Ilysm 🦋" commented Nia Ali.
Through her post, Britany Anderson has also made her decision clear that she will not hang up her boots from the sport as of now and will return to track in the 2026 season.
Britany Anderson's hot and cold performance during the 2024 track and field season
Competing in the 2024 track season, Britany Anderson faced an immense setback at the Jamaican Championships, where she couldn't qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing fifth in the second heats of the event.
Competing after a successful World Championships in 2022, where she won the silver medal behind Tobi Amusan, Anderson was one of the major candidates to represent Jamaica in the 100m hurdles category. Barring the qualifiers, Anderson registered several top podium finishes in other meets around the world.
She won the 100m hurdles race at events such as the Italian Club Championships, X Athletic Elite meeting, Savona International meeting, etc. Besides, Anderson was the second position holder at the ISTAF Berlin meet.