Olympic champion Emma McKeon gets real on what she misses most about sport after retirement

Retired Australian swimmer Emma McKeon has revealed what she misses most about swimming after hanging up her boots. The 30-year-old bid goodbye to the sport last year after participating in her third Olympic Games.

Even though McKeon has been seen in the pool since her retirement from the sport, there is a different element that such practices don't have compared to professional swimming.

Replying to a fan question on Instagram, McKeon said that the instance just before a dive, when the adrenaline rush is there in the body and the nerves are shivering, is the best moment that she misses most after retirement. She wrote:

"This moment right before diving in to race. The nerves when you know you have prepared to the absolute peak is something I will miss the most. The excitement, anticipation and adrenaline."

Following her retirement from the sport, McKeon has devoted her time to vacations, gym training sessions, etc.

Emma McKeon shared her thoughts on her late realization towards her love for her sport

Emma McKeon spoke up about her late realization of her love for swimming and how this affected her in-and-out situation from the circuit in her initial years. Several of McKeon's family members, such as her father, also had their roots in swimming, and her elder brother, David, is also a 400m freestyle silver medalist.

In an interview in September 2024, McKeon said that she quit swimming several times at the age of 15 and 18 before realizing her passion for the sport at the 2012 London Olympics. She further added that she figured out quite late about her admiration towards swimming and her love for water and the friendships associated with it. She said (via ANU TV, 20:15 onwards):

"I quit for a while when I was 15 and then I quit again at I think I was 18 when I missed the 2012 Olympic team and I knew I wanted to go to the Olympics still but I didn't want to wait another four years. It took me a while to realize what I loved about swimming, you know I loved being in water and I love the friendships."

Emma McKeon also stated that over the years, she figured out that she had a love for working towards definite goals, especially the goals she aspires to fulfill.

