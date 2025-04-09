Olympic gold medalist Emma McKeon rocks matching two-piece fit in latest mirror selfie

Australian former swimmer and six-time Olympic gold medalist Emma McKeon shared glimpses of her gym fit as she enjoys her life after swimming. This comes just a few days after McKeon spent time with her sister, Kaitlin, in New Zealand.

Ad

After she retired from the sport in November last year, McKeon has been enjoying her time with her family, boyfriend Cody Simpson, and also in the noble work of the UNICEF in Bangladesh. Amidst this, the Wollongong native was recently spotted in her fitness training.

McKeon shared a mirror selfie of her gym sessions on her Instagram stories. In the pictures, the six-time Olympic gold medalist can be seen donning a two-piece outfit with a black top and track pants, complemented with white shoes and a handbag.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of McKeon's Instagram story featuring her gym outfits (Image via: McKeon's Instagram handle)

Emma McKeon has represented and won accolades for Australia across several tournaments in her long career, such as the quadrennial games and World Championships (both short course and long course).

Ad

Emma McKeon shares her thoughts on the "special things" of her swimming career

McKeon during the Women's 100m freestyle finals on the seventh day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Emma McKeon opened up about the most special things in her swimming career in her opinion. This comes just a month after the Australian swimmer decided to bid goodbye to the pool.

Ad

During a conversation, McKeon said that this sport has given her a lot in her life, and that the most special among them was to work with the people around her. She further added that she feels amazed by the way staff and coaches around her helped her throughout her career to fulfill her aspirations.

McKeon remarked (via QLD Academy of Sport YouTube channel, 00:50 onwards):

"Swimming's given me so much and taught me so much that I'll have for the rest of my life... I guess one of the most special things to me is all the people and you know I've been working with Boly (Michael Bohl) for 10 years and so many other incredible people that I get to work with who you know I've got a dream and they're helping me achieve my dream and my dream becomes their goal, like it's such an amazing thing."

Ad

During her conversation, Emma McKeon also thanked the coaches and other staff around her for helping her achieve so much during her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More