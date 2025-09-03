Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom shares heartwarming moment with family days after welcoming baby boy

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom took to social media to share a glimpse of an adorable moment with her family, just days after she and her husband Johan De Jong Skierus announced the birth of their son, Adrian. Sjostrom had earlier announced that Adrian was born on August 26, right outside a hospital in an ambulance.

Ad

Sjostrom had stated that it was a very challenging experience, as she was told five hours earlier, before he was born, that it was still too early for her to give birth. She has been married to her husband, Johan De Jong Skierus, since 2024, after knowing each other for 12 years. They had announced in February earlier this year that she was pregnant, with the Swede saying she hopes to compete at the LA Olympics in 2028.

Ad

Trending

In a story shared on Instagram, Sarah Sjostrom posted a video of herself, Adrian, their pet cat, and De Jong Skierus lying down together in what was a very adorable moment.

Still taken from Sjostrom's Instagram (Source: @sarahsjostrom/Instagram)

Sarah Sjostrom last competed at the Paris Olympics last year, where she won two gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle events, respectively. She previously said that she will be taking a break from competition this year.

Ad

Sarah Sjostrom reflects on remarkable Paris Olympics performance

Sjostrom at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Sarah Sjostrom previously reflected on her performance at the Paris Olympics last year, calling it the proudest moment of her career. In an interview with European Aquatics, she said:

Ad

"It’s always difficult to compare different performances – it’s almost impossible. But this feels huge, and I’m incredibly proud that I won the 100m freestyle at the Olympics in Paris. It was an event I gave one last chance, but I had started to let go of it to focus 100% on short sprints. It was more about curiosity than determination to win – and this time that curiosity led me to Olympic gold,"

Ad

Sjostrom also said that 2025 will be a year for her to enjoy some time off, saying:

"For me, 2025 is a year to rest and reflect on my performances. I’ll also be studying business management during the year and I really hope to complete it successfully. My goal is to come into 2026 feeling motivated, ready to keep learning new things and inspired for what’s next."

Sjostrom's impressive performances in Paris meant she now has six Olympic medals to her name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More