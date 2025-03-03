Olympic floor champion Rebeca Andrade turns up the glamour in shimmery black outfit at Camarote N1 Carnival

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade recently shared glimpses of her time at the 2025 Camarote N1 carnival in Rio De Janeiro. The event, taking place over four days, March 2, 3, 4, and 8, will feature several dance programs and concerts.

Andrade, who is currently enjoying a break amid her gymnastics career, attended this event in a stylish fashion quotient. Andrade took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures from the event.

In the pictures, the 25-year-old could be seen in a shimmery black outfit as she posed for the camera. She further remarked in her caption:

"Totally awarded at the Camarote N1 ✨❤️🥇"

Rebeca Andrade has been attending several events, such as F1 races, fashion shows, etc, after her successful outing at the 2024 quadrennial games. She won the second individual gold medal of her career during the competition, a feat she achieved after beating American gymnast Simone Biles in the floor exercise apparatus.

While Andrade ended the final with a score of 14.166, Biles managed 14.133. Her first individual gold medal was in 2020 Tokyo, where she won the vault event.

Rebeca Andrade shared her perspective on her childhood days in Sao Paulo

Andrade doing her floor exercises routine during the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Image via: Getty Images)

Rebeca Andrade recently explained her situation during her childhood days in Sao Paulo. The 25-year-old was born in the municipality of Guarulhos and was one among eight siblings.

In an interview, Andrade shared that she was very close to her siblings, who took her to school and dropped her off at training. Additionally, she mentioned that her mother came home mostly tired as she used to work very hard and also had two jobs at one point in time. She said (via BBC World Service, 3:31 onwards):

"Mostly playing with siblings, they had the responsibility of taking me to school and picking me up or taking to training. We were always very close and also my mother arriving after work, giving that affection and always being tired because there was a time when she had two jobs, so she worked a lot but on the weekends, whenever she could be there for us, she would be tired but very present. She was always wondering how we were doing. So my memories are always very tender."

During the interview, Rebeca Andrade also said her siblings were very caring of each other and they were very close.

