Brazilian singer IZA brags about her encounter with Rebeca Andrade as they share stage for Vogue Ball 2025

Brazilian singer, Isabela Cristian Correia aka IZA recently shared glimpses of her time with Olympic medalist Rebeca Andrade. This meetup took place at the Vogue Ball 2025 event at the Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro where both Andrade and IZA graced the stage.

IZA shared a video from the meetup where she can be seen greeting Andrade cheerfully during the event and also called Andrade one of the top medalists from the country, courtesy of her prowess at the 2024 Olympics that earned her a gold medal, two silvers and a bronze medal.

In the post, Andrade can be seen in a silver dress while IZA wore an all-black dress. The 34-year-old music artist further shared her excitement about meeting Andrade and added in her Instagram post's caption:

"it's not every day I get to sing with the greatest medalist in the country, right? 😎 still got this on #BailedaVogue 🤞🏾 very special!"

IZA is one of the most prominent singers from Brazil who has also been nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards last year for her song Fe nas Maluca.

Rebeca Andrade shares her take on the use of social media

Andrade during the all-around event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Rebeca Andrade recently opened up about the benefits that she derived from social media networks. The Brazilian gymnast has more than 11 million followers on her Instagram handle.

In an interview, Andrade shared that the social media networks help her to connect better with her fans and also allow her to share her daily life with them. She also mentioned that she doesn't have a problem with social networks and also wants it to stay that way. She said (via BBC World Service, 21:18 onwards):

"I think the positive thing is that you are very connected with your fans, with your audience. I am a very homely person, I like to go out to party with my friends and everything else but I really like staying at home. So my way of being connected with them and presenting myself to them and share my daily life is through social networks. So I really like it, I get along with social media. I don't think I ever had problems and I don't want to."

During the conversation, Rebeca Andrade also shared that she likes to post her things on social media but also said that the difficult thing about the platforms is the varied opinions coming from the public.

