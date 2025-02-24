Rebeca Andrade turns up the glamour in a glittery one-piece outfit and sunglasses amid upcoming gymnastics season

Rebeca Andrade garnered attention with her fashionable outfit in the latest update. The gymnast is currently gearing up for the upcoming gymnastics season.

Ad

Andrade concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she delivered stellar performances by clinching four medals, including one gold, two silvers, and a bronze. She shared the stage with Simone Biles and also bested her in the floor exercise by earning a score of 14.166 points while the latter earned 14.133 points to bag the silver medal.

Andrade won a bronze medal in the team all-around event and bagged two silver medals in the individual all-around and the vault events. Presently, she is in her off-season, having the time of her life according to the updates she shares on social media. Most recently, she shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, showing off her glittery attire, which she wore to attend the Baile da Vogue, a carnival party dedicated to fashion and artistic expression.

Ad

Trending

She turned heads by striking magnificent poses in a golden-colored glittery short dress with stylish fringes all over and paired it with silver-colored stone-embedded sunglasses. She enhanced the look by adding silver jewelry, including earrings and a beautiful choker. The post's caption read:

"Any similarity is not a mere coincidence... 🐝 Bey of inspiration for the #bailedavogue."

Ad

Rebeca Andrade opened up about the role of her mother in her gymnastics career

Brazil olympic champion, Rebeca Andrade - Source: Getty

Rebeca Andrade recently appeared in an interview with BBC World Service and spoke about various areas of her life, including her mother. The gymnast opened up about her bond with her mother, Rosa Santos, revealing that she has been an incredible support throughout her gymnastics career.

Ad

Andrade lauded her mother for always siding with her and allowing her to leave the house at 10 to pursue her gymnastics goals.

Calling her childhood amazing, she said:

"I think that I was always had everything I needed to live well, which was love. The support of my family, the impetus my mum gave me to follow my dream too. It's just that my mom is a very positive person. She didn't see hardship as suffering, so we didn't see it that way either. If we were together, she always found a way to work things together. So for me, my childhood was incredible," sais Rebeca Andrade. (5:02)

Ad

She further spoke about how strongly her mother navigated through all the adversities:

"For a mom, having to hear comments like that about her children, couldn't have been easy at all. But I'm grateful she didn't cut off my wings. She was the person who gave me the most impetus to fly. For me to follow my dream with my own legs, my goals but always being there when I needed her."

Currently in her off-season, Rebeca Andrade was seen trying her hand at tennis, as she shared a video of her serving a shot and playing while not missing any shots that came her way. She also attended the Rio Open, meeting renowned players such as Lorenzo Musetti, Alexander Zverev, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback