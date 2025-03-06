Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus shares heartfelt birthday wish for younger sister Mia

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus shared a heartfelt wish for her younger sister, Mia on her birthday. Both Ariarne and Mia were raised in the small town of Launceston in Tasmania, Australia.

Ariarne hails from a family with a strong sporting background. Her father Steve played club cricket and volleyball. Her mother Robyn was a track and field athlete. Meanwhile, her sister Mia was also an athlete and a regional record holder.

On her younger sister’s birthday, Ariarne Titmus shared a collage of six adorable pictures of the two siblings on her Instagram story. She captioned it:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY SIS ❣️❣️❣️ Love you”

Screenshot of Titmus’ Instagram story. Credits - IG/ ariarnetitmus_

Notably, Mia attended the 2024 Paris Olympics to cheer on her sister Ariarne, along with their parents. At the quadrennial games, the 24-year-old won four medals including two golds, successfully defending her 400m freestyle title and as a part of the 4×200m freestyle relay team. Her other two medals were silvers in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle events.

With this, the 200m and 400m freestyle long course world record holder took her overall Olympic medal tally to eight medals and concluded a successful Olympics journey in Paris.

When Ariarne Titmus reflected on what her younger self would think of her journey

Ariarne Titmus at the Paris Olympics (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

After her remarkable 2024 Paris Olympics campaign, Ariarne Titmus was questioned in an interview with TODAY Show Australia to reflect on her younger self’s thoughts about her current achievements. The Australian swimmer responded to this, saying (5.56 onwards):

“I think she'd just be so proud. I was never the most talented swimmer. I just work my b*tt off. I got teased and bullied for trying to train too hard and take it to the boys. I just was so keen like I just loved it and I never let anyone shut me down. I think that's the thing I'm most proud of. I think she'd look up and just be so proud of the legacy that I'm leaving behind.”

She expressed her pride for not letting the fame or achievements change her personality and considered herself the same ‘weird, goofy, normal’ girl, which she was years ago.

Notably, her parents Steve and Robyn were also a part of the interview. However, Ariarne Titmus received a surprise when her best friend, Abby, made a guest appearance during the interview as the two friends got reunited after a long time.

