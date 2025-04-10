Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus turns up the glamour in black outfit in mirror selfie

Ariarne Titmus recently turned up the glamour in a recent Instagram story she posted on Thursday. The Australian star is one of the best female middle-distance swimmers in the world.

Titmus won three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. In the same year, she set a new world record in the short course 400-metre freestyle at the 2018 FINA World Swimming Championship with a time of 3:53.92. After that, she had a dominating Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 where she won 4 Olympic medals, including two golds.

In her recent Instagram story, Titmus posted a photo in a black dress with jewellery by Tiffany & Co. She was all glammed up for an event she attended in Sydney. Ariarne tagged the famous jewellery brand Tiffany & Co in her story.

Screenshot of Ariarne Titmus's Instagram story (@ariarnetitmus_/ig)

Ariarne Titmus continued her podium journey in Paris, winning gold medals in the women's 400 meters freestyle and 4×200 meters freestyle.

Ariarne Titmus reveals one of the best moments of her life and the LA Olympics 2028

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Talking about one of the best moments of her career, Ariarne opened up about the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, saying that it was the moment that changed her life forever, it was a dream come true for her.

After breaking multiple records and winning multiple races, Ariarne took some time off after the Paris Olympics 2024 to relax and regroup. Talking about the LA Olympics 2028, she cleared her intentions. She told the Sydney Morning Herald:

"I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport. When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on."

American legend Katie Ledecky held the 400-meter freestyle record from 2014 to 2022 until Ariarne bested it. Summer McIntosh then broke the record during the Canadian trials in 2023, but Ariarne bested it again to make a new world record during the 2023 World Championships. The rivalry amongst the three swimmers has kept everyone on the edge of their seats, with Ariarne Titmus being at the top by breaking records multiple times in the 400m freestyle.

