Olympic gold medalist Emma McKeon basks in her 'Italian coastal dreams' with boyfriend Cody Simpson | PICTURES

Former competitive swimmer Emma McKeon took to social media to share a few glimpses of her recent trip to Italy with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson. Simpson is a swimmer himself, with the couple first meeting through the Australian swimming team. McKeon and Simpson have been together since 2022 and have often shown their support for each other's careers.

Emma McKeon retired from competitive swimming in late 2024. She has had a highly decorated career, winning multiple Olympic medals and also setting multiple world and Olympic records. McKeon first made her breakthrough at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where she made her senior international debut and won four gold medals and two bronze medals. She holds 14 Olympic medals, which is tied for the most out of any female Olympic swimmer in history.

In a post shared on Instagram, McKeon shared a few images of herself and Simpson in Italy, writing:

Trending

"Italian coastal dreams 🇮🇹"

Emma McKeon's retirement came after she participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she ended her career on a high note by winning a gold medal as part of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team.

Emma McKeon says she knew Paris 'would be her last Olympics'

McKeon at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Emma McKeon revealed her thoughts on when she knew she was ready to retire. The former Australian swimmer retired after the Paris 2024 Olympics and was recently asked about whether she knew she was ready to retire before or after the Games.

In an interview with SwimSwam, McKeon said:

"It was before the games. I wasn't sure if I was done completely with swimming, but I knew another four years I didn't have in me so I knew that would be my last Olympics. I think I just felt deep down I was ready to stop. I was ready to not have that unrelenting lifestyle of an athlete to be honest, you know I'm the type of person that's 100% all in. And I won't half do anything and so I knew that if I kept going I couldn't do it like that. So I was just excited to kind of have life without that and just explore what's next."

Emma McKeon also added that she had to learn to be proud of her career, which spanned 15 years, and accept retirement. The Aussie once briefly considered quitting the sport after missing a spot to compete for the London 2012 Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More