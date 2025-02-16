Olympic gold medalist Emma McKeon makes a heartfelt appeal to fans as UNICEF Australia Ambassador

Former Australian competitive swimmer Emma McKeon shared an appeal with her followers, asking them to help raise $250,000 for various programs in Bangladesh, including the SwimSafe initiative, access to safe drinking water for families, and quality education for children and adolescents.

As a UNICEF Australia Ambassador, McKeon expressed her thoughts as she spoke about the tough livelihood of children and families in the country. Using her Instagram platform, the most decorated Australian Olympian appealed to her followers, requesting them to help her reach her goal. She captioned the post, writing:

“I had the most memorable experience in Bangladesh meeting these incredible children. Life is immensely tough for these children and their families though, which is why I’m aiming to raise $250,000 to help fund some of the life-changing work UNICEF is doing in these communities.”

She added:

“Please help me reach this goal- the link is in my bio if you can donate or to find out more info ❤️”

In the post, she also shared glimpses of herself spending time with the children, including playing outdoor sports with them and teaching them in their classes.

On November 25, 2024, Emma McKeon announced her retirement from competitive swimming, ending her remarkable career with 14 Olympic medals, which included six gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

Emma McKeon traveled to Bangladesh in 2024 with UNICEF Australia

Emma McKeon at Tokyo 2020 (Photo - Getty)

Emma McKeon traveled to Bangladesh in 2024 as part of her visit with UNICEF Australia. She reflected on the ‘life-changing opportunity’ of visiting the country through an Instagram post, writing:

“Bangladesh is full of energy and so much warmth. But for many children, life is incredibly tough. During my visit, I saw first-hand the impact work of @unicef -from water treatment stations providing safe drinking water to families, to surf camps and classes helping young girls build confidence, learn new skills, and most importantly laugh, have fun and support each other.”

However, she focused on the UNICEF's statistics on child drowning and highlighted the SwimSafe initiative, which installs bamboo-enclosed pools and urged her followers to support the cause.

“But shockingly drowning is the leading cause of death among young children - 40 children drown every single day - and the program that has stayed with me the most is SwimSafe - a simple yet incredibly effective initiative that teaches kids to swim in safe, bamboo-enclosed pools. Swimming has shaped so much of my life, and every child deserves the chance to learn this lifesaving skill,” the 30-year-old added.

Notably, the six-time Olympic gold medalist was appointed as an ambassador of UNICEF Australia in November 2022.

