Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol drops 2-word reaction on undergoing intense endurance training

Femke Bol, the Dutch Olympic champion, is training after her 4x400 relay final win at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championship. The Olympic champion shared the track with a Portuguese athlete recently and mentioned it on her Instagram story.

The Dutch track and field athlete competes in hurdles and sprints. She was the 2023 World Champion in 400 m hurdles. Bol was a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 400 m hurdles. In the same finals, Sydney McLaughlin won gold and set a world record in 51.46 seconds, followed by Dalilah Muhammad, who ran it in 51.58 seconds, with Bol following shortly in 52.03 seconds. Bol also led her team in the mixed 4x400 meter relay to win gold for the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Femke Bol shared an Instagram story on Tuesday. In the post, she was running alongside Portuguese athlete Joao Coelho. Bol gave a two-word reaction to her intense endurance training session. She wrote:

"Endurance Day"

Screenshot of Femke Bol's Instagram story (Instagram/@femke_bol)

Before dominating track and field, Bol was primarily practicing Judo, but it did not work in her favor, causing her to step back from the Olympic sport.

Femke Bol went from volunteering at the European Athletics Championship to winning it.

Bol, along with Nick Smidt, Eveline Saalberg, and Tony Van Diapen, dominated the 2025 European Athletics Indoor championship. They recorded a time of 3:15.63, blazing through the course and winning gold for the Netherlands at the 4x400 mixed relay final. Bol has come full circle from volunteering at the European Athletics championship to winning it.

When she was just 16, Bol scanned tickets and accreditation passes at the European Athletics Championship. Remembering the old times, she said in an Instagram post by @europeanathletics:

"I was scanning the accreditation or the tickets of people. Also, when I was out there, I could go out and watch a few times. It was absolutely crazy, I still remember the 800m final with Thijmen Kupers (Thijmen Kupers was placed 6th in the men’s 800 m final). The crowd went absolutely crazy, and it was so good to watch."

The future of Dutch relay running seems bright, with world-class athletes like Femke Bol setting impressive records and runs to clashing toe-to-toe with rivals such as Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. The upcoming Dutch talent, 17-year-old Madelief Van Leur, recently broke Bol's U-20 indoor record.

