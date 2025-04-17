Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol gushes over scenic contrast during training as camp enters final week

Femke Bol is shifting gears and landscapes as she approaches the last week of her training camp. The Dutch track and field athlete, in her latest Instagram post, shared glimpses of her training and change in scenery. Bol was out training at the trails rather than on track.

Bol recently clinched the tenth European title at the 4x400 meters mixed relay at the European Athletics Indoor Championship in Apeldoorn. Bol along with Nick Smidt, Eveline Saalberg and Tony Van Diepen cruised to the finish line in 3:15.63s just moments before their fierce rival Belgium clinched the silver medal with a timing of 3:16.19s.

The Dutch track and field athlete was out running on a trail. In her recent Instagram post, Femke Bol changed the training landscape as she switched to running on a trail rather than her usual training at the tracks. With just one more week left in her training camp, Bol said:

Different scenery for today’s runs. One more week of camp

Bol has won four Olympic medals, including a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in mixed 4x400 meters mixed relay in a time of 3:07.43s.

Femke Bol from volunteering to winning at home country

The victory in Apeldoorn is special for the Dutch track and field star. Femke Bol was just 16 when she was scanning tickets and accreditation passes at the entrance of the Olympic stadium as a volunteer at the European Athletics Championships. Talking to Olympics.com, the Dutch athlete recalled:

"I was scanning the accreditation or the tickets of people. Also, when I was out there, I could go out and watch a few times. It was absolutely crazy, I still remember the 800m final with Thijmen Kupers. The crowd went absolutely crazy, and it was so good to watch."

Moving ahead to 2025, Femke Bol has evolved from being a volunteer to being a champion. In an Instagram post, Bol showed gratitude to Apeldoorn after a dominating win at the European Athletics Indoor Championship. She said in an Instagram post:

"THANK YOU APELDOORN. A championship to never forget, had so so much fun racing at home and so proud of the team for winning all relays. Thank you everyone for the support and for making it an unforgettable experience for all of us."

From being an Olympic Champion, World Champion and European Champion to holding the current world record of 49.17 seconds in 400 meters indoor race, Femke Bol is a name to reckon with in Dutch track and field.

