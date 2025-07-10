Olympic gold medalist Kaylia Nemour makes feelings known about meeting Simone Biles after Paris Games

Olympic champion gymnast Kaylia Nemour shared her thoughts on meeting gymnastics sensation Simone Biles after the Paris Olympics. The Algerian gymnast won the Olympic gold medal in the uneven bars at the quadrennial event last year.

Nemour recently posted a photo alongside the 27-year-old gymnast on her Instagram profile. Biles returned the favor by sharing Nemour's status on her Instagram story.

The Algerian gymnast wrote in the caption of her Instagram story:

"A pleasure to see you again Simone Biles ❤️"

Simone Biles had recently made a visit to Belize with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. The gymnast shared multiple snaps of her trip to her 'second home'. Biles captioned the post on her Instagram profile:

"gone to belize 🤍"

Owens couldn't help but express his admiration for some of the images as he commented:

"You so fine baby wheeewww 😮‍💨😍🔥

Simone Biles has been on a long vacation after the Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old gymnast will be next in action at the FIG World Championships in Jakarta, which will be held around October 2025.

When Simone Biles opened up about the aftermath of her Olympic withdrawal

Simone Biles once shared her thoughts about her sudden withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast had developed twisties, which severely impacted her performance.

In her conversation with Good Housekeeping in May 2022, Biles remarked:

"I learned how courageous and how strong I was. It truly takes some strength to acknowledge that it's okay to not be okay, and to take a step back to protect your mental and wellbeing. That's what I did."

The gymnast added that since she had prepared for a long time for the quadrennial event in Tokyo, she felt sad.

"I knew it was the right decision. Obviously, I was really sad because I had [trained for five years] for that Olympic hopes and dreams. It really showed me the strength that I had within myself, and that I needed to do what my body and mind was telling me," she added.

Contrary to her five medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Simone Biles won only a silver medal in the team all-around, apart from a bronze medal in the balance beam event. She made a strong comeback at the quadrennial event held in Paris last year, adding four more Olympic medals to her kitty.

