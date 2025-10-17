Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson poses in white bikini amid snorkeling and enjoying time away from track

Keely Hodgkinson shared pictures of her trip near the coastal city. After her win at the NYC Athlos, she went on a quick vacation, where she was seen enjoying water-based activities.The Great Britain's runner won the 800m at the NYC Athlos after securing a bronze medal at the World Championships. She followed Lilian Odira and Hunter Bell after clocking 1:54.91 to win her third World Championships medal. Days after her remarkable performances on the track, the 23-year-old was seen devouring a drink on the beach, while wearing a white bikini, covered with several metallic drops.She paired the outfit with delicate jewelry and vibrant nails. Hodgkinson was seen drinking coconut water while embracing the tropical weather. The athlete also shared pictures of snorkeling and a cave. Sharing the pictures, she wrote:&quot;Fish are friends.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHodgkinson concluded her 2025 season on October 10 at the NYC Athlos, where she clocked a meeting record of 1:56.53. She outfoxed the World Championships silver medalist Bell, who posted 1:58.33. The English athlete was presented with the Tiffany &amp; Co. crown by the legendary tennis player Serena Williams. &quot;The last 12 months have been quite a journey&quot; - Keely Hodgkinson reflects on navigating a year filled with setbacks Keely Hodgkinson during the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by via Getty Images)Keely Hodgkinson reflected on her 2025 season, which was marred by challenges, with the greatest one being an injury. She suffered a severe hamstring injury. In an interview with the BBC, she stated that although the year was filled with ups and downs, it made her realize her strengths. &quot;The last 12 months have been quite a journey,&quot; Hodgkinson said. &quot;Weirdly, though, I wouldn't change any of it because I've learned so much. I've realised how strong I am. I have such a great team around me and I've also had time to process everything that happened last year. It's been super frustrating at times, when I'm working hard but not seeing any rewards for it and your body's letting you down. It's got me to where I am now, so I can't complain too much, but it's definitely been the most challenging year so far.&quot;She added:&quot;I'm just grateful to be back now, because my biggest fear was missing the championships. I definitely spiralled a little bit. There was no plan for a period of time. It was literally day by day - we just had to play it by ear. And even coming back to running, it's like, 'OK, can I do a session today? Do I feel something?' I just wanted to be fearless [on my return]. I didn't have time to do more races and get that confidence. I needed to just go for it.&quot;Keely Hodgkinson's appearance at the NYC Athlos was only her sixth race of the 2025 season.