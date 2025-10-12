"Femke Bol is really brave and courageous"- Keely Hodgkinson shares honest take on Dutch runner’s decision to test herself in 800m for 2026 season

Keely Hodgkinson expressed her thoughts on Femke Bol’s decision to transition from being a 400m and 400m hurdles runner to testing herself in the 800m for the upcoming season. Bol has been a remarkably consistent athlete by displaying her brilliance in the 400m hurdles with two World Championships gold medals and two Olympic bronze medals.

Hodgkinson talked about Bol’s decision, acknowledging that the Dutch athlete had informed her about the transition before making it public, a gesture that reflected their close friendship and mutual respect.

Following her 800m win at Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos where she pocketed a $60,000 cash prize to conclude her 2025 track season, Keely Hodgkinson reflected in a post-event interview on Femke Bol’s move to the 800m, saying (0:42 onwards):

“Yeah I think it's really brave and courageous to be honest. I don't think Femke has got any experience in the middle distance at all. So to want to take that step and come into an event the last couple years that's been really firing, girls are running insanely fast times, I think is yeah I commend her for wanting to do that and I wish her all the best and I think she's got the talent to do really well in the 800.”

However, Hodgkinson also noted that Bol might need time to get acquainted with the technical and tactical aspects of the event, with one of the biggest adjustments being race dynamics as the 800m involves close physical racing, pacing strategy and jostling, unlike the lane-based 400m events she’s accustomed to.

Keely Hodgkinson, Justin Gatlin, Georgia Bell and more react as Femke Bol makes huge career announcement about transition to 800m

Keely Hodgkinson at 2025 Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Femke Bol shared excitement about ‘new chapter’ of her athletics career when she announced her move to switch from running 400m and 400m hurdles to the 800m for the upcoming track and field season. While acknowledging that there would be challenges, she also mentioned that she was ready to put in the work with the support of her team, sharing the update in an Instagram post.

Keely Hodgkinson, the Paris Olympics 800m champion, expressed her excitement to share the startline with Femke Bol, adding:

“Can't wait to share the startline ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

Justin Gatlin, retired American track and field star, also hyped up Bol on her decision, writing in the comments:

“True courage true talent!!”

Middle-distance runner Georgia Hunter Bell also chimed in, adding:

“So exciting Femke! Some serious global finals pending 🔋🔋”

Screenshot of athletes' comments of Femke Bol's post. Credits - IG/ femke_bol

Some other athletes who joined in the comments and reacted to the Dutch runners’ new move were Marileidy Paulino, Niels Laros, Pia Skrzyszowska, Daryll Neita and Jasmine Jones among others.

