How much did Tara Davis-Woodhall, Brittany Brown, and others earn at Athlos NYC 2025? Complete Prize money breakdown of $663,000 pool

The second edition of Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025 concluded on October 10, witnessing Tara Davis-Woodhall, Brittany Brown, and others delivering a prominent performance. The athletes who earned a podium finish have taken home an impressive amount of prize money from the $663,000 pool.

Davis-Woodhall secured her place in the finals after competing in the qualifying event of the long jump at Times Square on October 9, where she jumped 6.81m. The second and third positions were taken by two-time Olympian Jazmin Sawyers and Quanesha Burks. These top 3 athletes locked horns with each other in the final at the Icahn Stadium.

On day 2, Davis-Woodhall continued her dominance, taking a leap of an impressive 7.13m, earning the first-place finish. Following this win, she took home $60,000 as prize money. Another athlete who produced a dominant display of her skills at Athlos was Brittany Brown.

The American ran in two races, including the 100m and 200m, and dominated both of them in style. In the 100m dash, she clocked 10.99s to stand atop the podium, besting Jacious Sears and Kayla White, who claimed the second and third places, respectively. She recorded a meet record and personal best in the 200m dash, posting a time of 21.89s.

With these wins, Brown bagged a total amount of $120,000 from the meet, which included $60,000 for her victory in each event. The athletes who ended up in the second and third positions of their respective events earned $25,000 and $10,000, respectively.

The event also has set aside a huge amount of $250,000 for any world record that is broken at any event. However, no athlete registered a world record in the second edition of the Athlos.

Tara Davis-Woodhall made her feelings known about competing at Times Square for the Athlos NYC

The Athlos NYC and its long-jump athletes made history by hosting the event at Times Square for the first time. After delivering a successful performance in the qualifying event, Tara Davis-Woodhall sat for a conversation with Citius Mag, where she opened up about her experience of competing in Times Sqaure for the first time.

Calling it a 'surreal' feeling, she said that she did not want her jump to end. Making her feelings known about this jump, she said:

“It was so surreal. That was the coolest moment. I kept thinking, did that even just happen? I was actually sad going into my last jump because I didn’t want it to end. Four jumps was really cool,it made you lock in early. This was a dream come true. I looked around and thought, they really pulled this off. It was a beautiful moment for me and for the other athletes as well," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

The American athlete also revealed that before everything was set up, she stood in the middle of Times Square, thanking God for the opportunity.

