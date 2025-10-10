  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I'm probably going to cry the entire time"- Tara Davis-Woodhall makes feelings clear about competing at the Times Square for Athlos NYC 2025

"I'm probably going to cry the entire time"- Tara Davis-Woodhall makes feelings clear about competing at the Times Square for Athlos NYC 2025

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 10, 2025 02:27 GMT
2025 Athlos NYC - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall at the 2025 Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall made her feelings known about competing in the long jump at Times Square with Athlos. The event is scheduled to take place on October 9 at Times Square, and then the stage will shift to Icahn Stadium on October 10.

Ad

After a successful run at the World Championships, Davis-Woodhall is now set to make her debut in the second edition of the women-only track and field meet, Athlos. On day 1 of the event, she will join a lineup of top athletes, including Jasmine Moore, Quanesha Burks, Claire Bryant, and Monae' Nichols, in Times Square, where the long jump event will be held for the first time.

Shortly ahead of the commencement of day 1, Davis-Woodhall sat for a conversation with Athlos, where she made her feelings known ahead of making history by competing in Times Square. Revealing her excitement for the event, the 26-year-old said,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm just so excited to be able to do this, but also bring five other girls from all around top, top elite girls to be able to jump with us and jump with me and be able to have this experience that no one else has had before. And it's going to be such a special moment. I'm probably going to cry the entire time, but I'm really stoked. My friends, my family are here. My whole support team is here. And so one last two raw for the season," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.
Ad

Athlos shared the interview with the American athlete on its official Instagram. The caption of the post read.

History in the making ✨ Long Jump takes over Times Square tonight at 6:30PM ET, right in the heart of the city.
Ad

The second edition of Athlos will feature events, including 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 800m, 400m, mile, and long jump events.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about how she became the reason to change the Athlos from a track-only event to a track and field meeting

In a recent conversation with Athlos, Tara Davis-Woodhall made her feelings known about being the reason behind Athlos turning into a track and field event from a track-only event.

Ad

Opening up about how she proposed the idea of including long jump in the event to Alexis Ohanian, she said that when the latter reached out to her for gracing the event with her presence, she kept the condition of acknowledging his request only if she got to compete. Reflecting on the incident, she said:

"Alexis Ohanian invited Hunter and I out there," Davis-Woodhall said. "It was just a sprint-only event and I told Alexis 'Listen, we are not coming unless I'm competing,'and he was like, 'Got it. I'mma work something up,' and months down the road he's calling my phone asking me like 'Where do you wanna see yourself in x amount of years?' and I told him everything I wanted and field has come to life for Athlos and we'll be jumping in the women's long jump in Times Square on October 9th, which is so insane. This sh*t is gonna be fun," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

In a recent conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, Alexis Ohanian opened up about how an appearance on Athlos benefited Tara Davis-Woodhall.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications