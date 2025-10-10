"I'm probably going to cry the entire time"- Tara Davis-Woodhall makes feelings clear about competing at the Times Square for Athlos NYC 2025

Tara Davis-Woodhall made her feelings known about competing in the long jump at Times Square with Athlos. The event is scheduled to take place on October 9 at Times Square, and then the stage will shift to Icahn Stadium on October 10.After a successful run at the World Championships, Davis-Woodhall is now set to make her debut in the second edition of the women-only track and field meet, Athlos. On day 1 of the event, she will join a lineup of top athletes, including Jasmine Moore, Quanesha Burks, Claire Bryant, and Monae' Nichols, in Times Square, where the long jump event will be held for the first time.Shortly ahead of the commencement of day 1, Davis-Woodhall sat for a conversation with Athlos, where she made her feelings known ahead of making history by competing in Times Square. Revealing her excitement for the event, the 26-year-old said,&quot;I'm just so excited to be able to do this, but also bring five other girls from all around top, top elite girls to be able to jump with us and jump with me and be able to have this experience that no one else has had before. And it's going to be such a special moment. I'm probably going to cry the entire time, but I'm really stoked. My friends, my family are here. My whole support team is here. And so one last two raw for the season,&quot; said Tara Davis-Woodhall.Athlos shared the interview with the American athlete on its official Instagram. The caption of the post read.History in the making ✨ Long Jump takes over Times Square tonight at 6:30PM ET, right in the heart of the city. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second edition of Athlos will feature events, including 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 800m, 400m, mile, and long jump events.Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about how she became the reason to change the Athlos from a track-only event to a track and field meetingIn a recent conversation with Athlos, Tara Davis-Woodhall made her feelings known about being the reason behind Athlos turning into a track and field event from a track-only event.Opening up about how she proposed the idea of including long jump in the event to Alexis Ohanian, she said that when the latter reached out to her for gracing the event with her presence, she kept the condition of acknowledging his request only if she got to compete. Reflecting on the incident, she said:&quot;Alexis Ohanian invited Hunter and I out there,&quot; Davis-Woodhall said. &quot;It was just a sprint-only event and I told Alexis 'Listen, we are not coming unless I'm competing,'and he was like, 'Got it. I'mma work something up,' and months down the road he's calling my phone asking me like 'Where do you wanna see yourself in x amount of years?' and I told him everything I wanted and field has come to life for Athlos and we'll be jumping in the women's long jump in Times Square on October 9th, which is so insane. This sh*t is gonna be fun,&quot; said Tara Davis-Woodhall. In a recent conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, Alexis Ohanian opened up about how an appearance on Athlos benefited Tara Davis-Woodhall.