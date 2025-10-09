"There's real money that has gone into her pocket"- Alexis Ohanian reveals how appearance on Athlos benefitted Tara Davis-Woodhall

Alexis Ohanian has opened up about how Tara Davis-Woodhall benefited from her appearance on Athlos. The latter is gearing up for her debut at the second edition of the women-only track and field meet, Athlos.

The first edition of Athlos was launched in September last year, and after a successful execution, the second iteration is around the corner. It is scheduled to take place on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium in New York City. Shortly before the event, Ohanian joined Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green for a conversation on their podcast, 'Ready Set Go.'

In this conversation, Ohanian discussed various aspects of the event, including how Davis-Woodhall has benefited from her participation in Athlos. Highlighting her sponsorship with Cash App, he mentioned the Olympic champion's collaboration with some merchandise and campaigns.

Opening up about Tara Davis-Woodhall receiving a good amount of money from the collaboration, Ohanian said:

"For instance, Cash app came to us and we were talking about this Times Square event. They're really excited by it. You know we could turn that into a relationship for Tara that and you've probably seen some stuff with the collabs that they did with some merch and campaign. Again that's her business.

"You know I can't I can't speak to it but I know there's real money that's now gone into her pocket because of a partnership that started at our league level with Alos that said hey this is great and can I double down with one of your stars? Of course please." (12:02 onwards)

The second iteration of Athlos will have races such as 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump events.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about how she became reason behind Athlos becoming a track and field event

Alexis Ohanian shared a video of an interview with Tara Davis-Woodhall on Instagram, where she revealed how she was the reason why Athlos became a track-and-field event, which was initially to be track-only. She said that she was approached by Ohanian, requesting her to attend the event; however, she expressed a condition that she would only accept his request if she competed in the event.

Talking about that incident, Davis-Woodhall said, via Instagram:

"Alexis Ohanian invited Hunter and I out there. It was just a sprint-only event and I told Alexis 'Listen, we are not coming unless I'm competing,'and he was like, 'Got it. I'mma work something up.'

"And months down the road he's calling my phone asking me like 'Where do you wanna see yourself in x amount of years?' and I told him everything I wanted and field has come to life for Athlos and we'll be jumping in the women's long jump in Times Square on October 9th, which is so insane. This sh*t is gonna be fun."

Tara Davis-Woodhall is scheduled to compete against prominent athletes in the long jump event, including Quanesha Burks, Jasmine Moore, Claire Bryant, and Monae' Nichols.

