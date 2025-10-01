"Told him everything I wanted" - Tara Davis-Woodhall reveals the conversation with Alexis Ohianian that expanded Athlos beyond track-only event 

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently reflected on her conversation with Alexis Ohanian that led him to add the field event to the track-only Athlos meet. The second edition of the Athlos is scheduled on October 10th, 2025, at the Icahn Stadium in New York. Davis-Woodhall looked back on the moment when the tennis legend Serena Williams' husband invited her and her husband Hunter Woodhall, to the women-only track meet. Davis-Woodhall refused to make an appearance at the event unless she had to opportunity to compete. A few months later, the Olympic and World Championship gold medalist received a call from Ohanian, informing her about the new addition. &quot;Alexis Ohanian invited Hunter and I out there,&quot; Davis-Woodhall said. &quot;It was just a sprint-only event and I told Alexis 'Listen, we are not coming unless I'm competing,'and he was like, 'Got it. I'mma work something up,' and months down the road he's calling my phone asking me like 'Where do you wanna see yourself in x amount of years?' and I told him everything I wanted and field has come to life for Athlos and we'll be jumping in the women's long jump in Times Square on October 9th, which is so insane. This sh*t is gonna be fun. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe preliminary round of the Athlos event will be held on September 9, 2025, in the middle of the streets at the Times Square, which will be free for the fans to attend. Davis-Woodhall will compete with other elite jumpers, including Jasmine Moore, Quanesha Burks, Monae' Nichols, and Claire Bryant. Top three finishers will compete in the final at Icahn Stadium on October 10.Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on changes Athlos is bringning to track and field events Tara Davis-Woodhall at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about the changes Athlos is bringing to track and field meetings, stating that it is listening to athletes rather than just following the old traditions. She further highlighted the stylish elements that the event is mixing with the sport, including the Tiffany crown and music performances. &quot;I think ATHLOS is listening,&quot; Tara Davis-Woodhall said. &quot; ATHLOS, they’re definitely open to hearing what the athletes have to say instead of just going by the traditional route of what track and field is. Track and field is a star event. It’s fast-paced. You immediately get to see the winner and the loser. I feel like ATHLOS is trying to put that on and being able to have athlete focus, but also keeping up with the times. Having performances, having a Tiffany crown, having, all of these cool, new chic, bougie things coming into sport.&quot; (via nbcsports.com)The 2026 Athlos edition will feature 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump events.