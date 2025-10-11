Athlos NYC 2025 Final results: Brittany Brown wins $120,000 with double crown, Tara Davis-Woodhall dominates long jump, equalling world lead

The second edition of Athlos NYC concluded at the Icahn Stadium in New York. The event featured some of the best female athletes in the world competing for the ultimate crown in events that ranged from the 100m to the mile.

Ad

Along with great races on the track, Athlos NYC continued its mission to be fan-focused with a power-packed performance from Ciara in the end. The first day of Athlos NYC 2025 received a great response from fans in its first-of-its-kind event at New York's Times Square, where Tara Davis-Woodhall and other athletes competed in the women's long jump. The qualifiers from the event competed at the Icahn Stadium for the finals.

Tara Davis-Woodhall extended her dominance and won the title by equaling her world-leading performance of 7.13m, and taking home $60,000 as prize money. USA's Brittany Brown won both the 100m and the 200m with a meet record as well as a personal best in the 200m. Brown pocketed $120,000 from the meet, taking home $60,000 for her victory in each event.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell clinched the title in the 100m hurdles, marking her second consecutive victory in Athlos NYC.

Athlos NYC 2025 Final Results

The complete results of Athlos NYC 2025 are as follows:

Girls 100m Hurdles

1) Lyon Achigbu - 15.53s

2) My'Riah Pender - 15.79s

3) Olivia Cases - 17.04s

4) Eva Sanford - 18.28s

5) Ariel Amadike - 18.95s

6) Jiana Fabros - 19.10s

Girls 100m Finals

1) Jennifer Thomas - 12.84s

Ad

2) Kennedy Vaden - 13.26s

3) Kiersten Haggins - 13.27s

4) Kunusasha Medas-King - 13.48s

5) Aubrey Bauseman - 14.11s

6) Avery Essor- 14.45s

Women's 100m Hurdles

1) Masai Russell - 12.52s

2) Grace Stark - 12.60s

3) Alaysha Johnson - 12.66s

4) Devynne Charlton - 12.77s

5) Tonea Marshall - 12.88s

6) Megan Tapper - 12.92s

Women's Long Jump

1) Tara Davis-Woodhall - 7.13m

2) Jasmine Moore - 6.64m

3) Jazmin Sawyers - 6.22m

4) Quanesha Burks - 6.15m

Women's 100m Finals

1) Brittany Brown - 10.99s

Ad

2) Jacious Sears - 11.01s

3) Kayla White - 11.22s

4) Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith - 11.23s

5) Jonielle Smith - 11.24s

6) Zoe Hobbs - 11.30s

Women's 800m Finals

1) Keely Hodgkinson - 1:56.53 (MR)

2) Georgia Hunter Bell - 1:58.33

3) Shafiqua Maloney - 1:58.57

4) Natoya Goule-Toppin - 1:59.01

5) Halimah Nakaayi - 2:01:32

6) Emily Richards - 2:07.12

Women's Mile

1) Faith Kipyegon - 4:17.78

2) Gudaf Tsegay - 4:19.75

3) Nikki Hiltz - 4:32.51

4) Freweyni Hailu - 4:33.20

5) Susan Ejore-Sanders - 4:33.31

6) Rebecca Ochan - DNF

Women's 200m Finals

1) Brittany Brown - 21.89s (MR) (PB)

Ad

2) Anavia Battle - 22.21s

3) Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith - 22.65s

4) McKenzie Long - 22.74s

5) Jessika Gbai - 22.92s

6) Amy Hunt - 22.94s

Women's 400m Finals

1) Marileidy Paulino - 50.07s

2) Salwa Eid Naser - 50.94s

3) Henriette Jaeger - 51.24s

4) Alexis Holmes - 51.74s

5) Lynna Irby-Jackson - 51.93s

6) Amber Anning - 52.86s

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More