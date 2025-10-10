"This is the least they deserve"-Alexis Ohanian gets real about reason for launching Athlos amid disappearance of track year-round after major events 

Alexis Ohanian expressed his thoughts about launching Athlos. The co-founder of Reddit shared how the sport has an incredible set of athletes; however, the track loses its relevance year-round after major events like the World Championships, and it feels as if it disappears after being the most viewed sport during the Olympic Games.Ohanian launched Athlos as a women-only track meet in 2024, and the first edition of the league received a great response from the fans. Along with incredible races on the track, the league also features a performance by a popular artist after the conclusion of the event, taking into consideration the entertainment aspect of the sport.The co-founder of Reddit spoke about the reason he launched the track league and shared his vision about the future of the sport. Alexis Ohanian shared that this was a step towards making the sport popular among the masses as well as keeping it relevant all year round. Moreover, he hoped to transform the popularity of the sport into the likes of Formula 1 in the future.&quot;These athletes are incredible. They are the top-viewed sport during the Olympics, and then for some reason, they disappeared, and just like I saw women's soccer five years ago starting Angel City, I saw an opportunity to make these women the superstars they are on the biggest stage possible year-round. So, this is the least they deserve, and we're building a Formula 1 for track and field. We want to make this sport a top-flight sport year-round,&quot; he said.Alexis Ohanian thanked Olympic gold medalists Sha'Carri Richardson, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Gabby Thomas for answering his doubts about the sport as well as helping him to develop a vision for the league.Alexis Ohanian reacts as Athlos NYC is set to honor Shelly-Ann Fraser-PryceAlexis Ohanian at the 2025 Athlos NYC - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made an announcement earlier this week about her decision to bid adieu to her illustrious career. As the second edition of Athlos is slated to be held at the Icahn Stadium in New York, the league announced that it had invited the legendary Jamaican athlete as the guest of honor.Reflecting on Fraser-Pryce's legacy, Athlos penned a message on their official handle, which read:&quot;Icons don’t just run fast, they move generations. ATHLOS honors Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce this Friday at Icahn Stadium, celebrating a lifetime of speed, excellence, and legacy.&quot;Alexis Ohanian reacted to the message and expressed his gratitude at being able to honor Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the second edition of Athlos NYC.&quot;🙌 you know we had to honor the great SAFP,&quot; he wrote.Furthermore, Ohanian revealed that Serena Williams would be joining him to honor Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for her impact on the sport.