Serena Williams to join husband Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos to honor sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who recently announced her retirement from track and field after a legendary 18-year career, will be crowned by tennis legend Serena Williams at the ATHLOS 2025. The event is set to be held at Icahn Stadium in New York on Friday, October 10.

With eight Olympic medals, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stands alongside Jamaica’s greatest, Usain Bolt. She also holds 16 World Championship medals across nine editions and is the only woman to claim five 100m world titles.

The official Instagram handle of ATHLOS on Wednesday announced that it would be honoring Fraser-Pryce at the track event. In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, ATHLOS founder and Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that the tennis legend would be the one honoring the sprint icon. Fraser-Pryce also joined Ohanian in the interview.

“This is the legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce… Even as an outsider to the sport, you know this name, you know this icon. Something that was so important for us is not just to have a special Tiffany crowning moment for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at our event but also another GOAT (greatest of all time), Serena Williams , she is going to be the one doing the crowning,” Ohanian said. (via Jamaica Observer)

The second edition of the meet will feature a strong lineup of athletes at Icahn Stadium, including Masai Russell, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Brittany Brown, and Faith Kipyegon, among others. There will also be several big names watching from the sidelines, including sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gets emotional to 100m final standing ovation at World Athletics Championships

Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ended her final and ninth World Athletics Championships career with a sixth-place finish in the 100m and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay. The legendary Jamaican sprinter delivered a strong run in a highly competitive women’s 100m final featuring Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and others.

For her final 100m appearance, Fraser-Pryce received a standing ovation from the crowd in Tokyo. In a post-race interview, she shared how she felt about the emotional moment.

“I felt the love, I felt the support, and I tried not to take it all in because I was focused on the task ahead. It just speaks to all the hard work, the dedication, the support that I’ve received over the years, and to have that reception was truly wonderful. I thank the fans for their support always. It doesn’t matter what’s happening. They’re always supporting, always cheering. For me, that’s what it’s all about,” Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said.

Two days ago, the athlete penned a heartfelt message of gratitude to her supporters and family, marking her official retirement from the sport.

