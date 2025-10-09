After Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's emotional retirement, Jamaican legend set to receive major honor at Athlos 2025

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently announced her retirement from track and field after an illustrious career that spanned over 15 years. As the Jamaican athlete steps away from the track, she has been invited to the second edition of Athlos, a women-only track meet organized by Alexis Ohanian, which will feature some of the best athletes in the world.The star Jamaican athlete made her final appearance at the World Championships in Tokyo and competed in the women's 100m as well as the 4x100m relay. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished sixth in the 100m finals and won the silver medal in the relay, marking an end to her career.Fraser-Pryce released an emotional statement two weeks after the World Championships while reflecting on her career as well as her decision to step away from the track. As the track season came to a close, the second edition of Athlos is set to thrill fans with incredible action on the track, featuring an incredible lineup of athletes, as well as massive bonuses, which include $250,000 for breaking the world record. Sha'Carri Richardson will be making an appearance at Athlos not as a competitor but for a fan meet as she gears up to take charge as the founding advisor-owner.Athlos announced Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be the guest of honor in the second edition of the track meet. The event will honor the star Jamaican athlete for her incredible contribution to the sport as well as her long-lasting impact on the future generation of athletes.&quot;Icons don’t just run fast, they move generations. ATHLOS honors Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce this Friday at Icahn Stadium, celebrating a lifetime of speed, excellence, and legacy,&quot; read the message. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostㅤShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's emotional retirement messageWorld Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyㅤShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned an emotional message while announcing her retirement. The Jamaican athlete shared how the sport had shaped her into a better individual and give her the opportunity to live her dreams.The Olympic gold medalist called her career the 'best' years of her life and expressed her gratitude for the massive support from fans and track enthusiasts.“This sport has given me joy beyond measure. It has shaped me, disciplined me, and carried me to heights I could only dream of as a young girl in Waterhouse. Yet as I reflect, I no longer see time only in seconds; I see it in years. The years I gave to sprinting will forever remain among the greatest of my life,&quot; she wrote.ㅤShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce thanked her husband for his massive support and shared how the birth of her son gave her a new purpose in life. Moreover, she hopes to spend her retirement with her family as well as look into different avenues that she did not get to explore during her career.