Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles join stars at Times Square as Athlos NYC hosts historic long jump event

Several top professional athletes, such as Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, were present at the New York Times Square that featured Athlos NYC 2025's long jump event on Thursday, October 9. The long jump event was held on the first day of the competition and was won by the Olympic and world champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall. Davis-Woodhall registered a mark of 6.81m to win the field event in the iconic Times Square, which in itself was a moment to be remembered in the history of field events. She defeated the likes of Jazmin Sawyers, Qunnesha Burks, and Jasmin Moore to emerge victorious and win the Tiffany Crown. Davis-Woodhall's iconic moment was well attended by several of her track and field peers. In recently shared pictures of the iconic night by Athlos' X handle, Richardson can be seen posing for a picture in an all-black outfit with Davis-Woodhall. Lyles was seen in a denim jacket, while 100m and 200m world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was seen in a white sweatshirt. The caption of the post read:&quot;the cool kids came through ✨&quot; Even though Sha'Carri Richardson is not competing at the Athlos NYC 2025, she is a crucial part of Alexis Ohanian's plans for the 2026 season. She is one of the advisor-owners, along with Davis Woodhall and Gabby Thomas, of Athlos 2026, which will be held in a league format. Richardson will also be present at the Icahn Stadium on the second day of Ohanian's women's-only event for a meet and greet with the fans. Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known on attending the meet and greet event at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known on attending the meet and greet event on the second day of Athlos NYC 2025 at the Icahn Stadium. Richardson's training partner, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, will also be among the others to be present at this meet and greet. In an Instagram post, Richardson informed her fans that she will be showing up to the stadium, and they can meet her at the Fan Zone Plaza. She added further: &quot;Although I’m not running, I’m definitely showing up for our track fans! I’ll meet you at the Fan Zone Plaza for what will be an epic night of women dominating the track! See you there! @athlos.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the second day of Alexis Ohanian's Athlos will also feature the Jamaican veteran, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, getting crowned by none other than the tennis legend, Serena Williams.