Athlos NYC 2025: Schedule, order of events, where and how to watch, Complete live-streaming details

The second edition of Athlos is slated to be held on October 9, 2025 at the Times Square and on October 10, 2025, at the Icahn Stadium in New York. The event will be featuring some of the best athletes in the world competing for the ultimate title as the 2025 track season comes to a close.

Ad

The track league that was founded by the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, has stepped up even further by offering a $250,000 world record bonus along with instant payments to the winners after partnering up with Cash App. The first edition of Athlos received a great response from fans for featuring incredible races as well as being a fan-focussed league where Megan Thee Stallion took the center stage after the conclusion of the races along with DJ D-Nice in a first of its kind for a track meet.

Ad

Trending

36 athletes will be competing across six events (100m, 100m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 800m, and the mile) with six athletes in each event. Some of the top athletes who would be competing in the event include Tara Davis-Woodhall, Faith Kipyegon, Keely Hodgkinson, Salwa Eid Naser, Masai Russell, and Brittany Brown, among others.

In a first of its kind, the track league will also feature the women's long jump. The event would be held at Times Square with Olympic gold medalist and world champion Tara Davis-Woodhall headlining the event. The event at Times Square would be a qualifying round, with the 3 winners competing for the ultimate crown on October 10, 2025 at the Icahn Stadium.

Ad

Moreover, the event will honor legendary track athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she bids adieu to her illustrious career.

Athlos NYC 2025: Complete schedule and order of events

Faith Kipyegon in NYC - Source: Getty

The complete schedule of Athlos NYC 2025 is as follows. All the times mentioned below are in Eastern Times (ET)

Ad

October 9, 2025

6:30 PM - Long Jump

Location - New York Times Square

October 10, 2025

5:00 PM - Doors Open

5:00 PM - Meet and Greet Fan Plaza - Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

5:45 PM - Meet and Greet Fan Plaza - Sha'Carri Richardson

6:15PM - Teen Races

6:40PM - Opening Ceremony

6:50PM - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Tribute

7:20PM - 100m hurdles

7:30PM - Long Jump heat 1

7:45PM - 100m

7:55PM - Long Jump heat 2

8:10PM - 800m

8:20PM - Long Jump Final

Ad

8:30PM - 1 mile

8:45PM - 200m

9:00PM - 400m

9:30PM - Ciara Live Performance

Athlos NYC 2025: Where and How to watch - Live Streaming details

Athlos NYC 2025 will be live-streamed on their official X handle on October 10 from 7:15pm Eastern Standard Time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More