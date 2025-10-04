Keely Hodgkinson flexes toned abs as she poses in special fit for Christian Louboutin Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week

Keely Hodgkinson flexed her toned body in a special outfit as she attended the Christian Louboutin Spring Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. The 800m specialist came fresh off her podium finish at the 2025 World Championships. Keely Hodgkinson was a force to be reckoned with at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which came shortly after her British record-breaking performance at the London Diamond League. The Brit left Ethiopian Tsige Duguma in second and surged to victory in 1:56.72, becoming the third British woman to win an Olympic gold medal over the distance. Despite her Olympic success, Hodgkinson faced a set of challenges ahead of the 2025 Keely Klassic, missing the opportunity to attempt the world record. In her first race since the Olympics, the Silesia Diamond League, she set a new 800m world-leading time and followed it up with another win in Lausanne. At the 2025 World Championships, Keely Hodgkinson vied for her maiden World title but only settled for bronze behind Lilian Odira and Georgia Hunter Bell. Shortly after, she showcased her fashionable side by attending the Christian Louboutin Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. In her recent Instagram post, the 23-year-old donned a yellow sequinned skirt, black top, and paired the outfit with a grey blazer. Her post caption read:&quot;Beautiful show, beautiful shoes. Thankyou @christianlouboutin for having me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeely Hodgkinson wore Roksanda in the fashion show and was styled by Aimee Croysdill. Keely Hodgkinson expressed her wish to break the long-standing world record of Jarmila KratochvílováHodgkinson at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)Keely Hodgkinson clocked her 800m personal best time of 1:54.61s in London in 2024, just 1.33s away from the world record held by Jarmila Kratochvílová. The latter set the record in 1983, and it stands to this day despite facing criticisms due to alleged use of substances and her stature. In February this year, Hodgkinson expressed her wish to lower the time that no one could touch to this date. “I do have a small eye on it; you know it's going to be a special day if that ever does get broken, as you say, it's the longest-standing track record. I think 42 years old this year. I look forward to that being a really big target and just seeing how fast I can go. I know it had its controversies around it but honestly, we'll never know, there's a lot of people that haven't gotten near it,” Hodgkinson said in an interview with Sky News [0:53 onwards]Hodgkinson won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she broke the British record set by Kelly Holmes in 1995.