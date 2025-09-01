Keely Hodgkinson shares optimistic message ahead of World Championships 2025 after world lead run

English athlete Keely Hodgkinson has expressed her excitement for the upcoming World Championships 2025. Notably, Hodgkinson was the runner-up in the 800m event last time around in Budapest a couple of years back.She finished just behind Mary Moraa in the event. However, since then, Hodgkinson has seen a terrific rise in her stakes and has also clinched a gold medal over the 800m distance at the 2024 Olympics last year.As she sets her eyes on another global tournament in 2025, set to be held in a couple of weeks, Hodgkinson sheds light on her thoughts for the Tokyo event. The English athlete remarked in her caption that she is happy to be running in Tokyo and to register a better performance than she did at the location last time around. She wrote:&quot;Tokyo Time!!! 🌪️❤️‍🔥 So excited to be returning to the stadium that holds such good memories, may this one, be even better than the last❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Keely Hodgkinson had also registered an impressive performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She finished as the runner-up in the 800m race, behind USA's Athing Mu. She is in terrific form going into the event, and also clocked a world-leading run time in Silesia just a few weeks ago.Keely Hodgkinson made her feelings known after winning her 2025 season opener at SilesiaKeely Hodgkinson (Image via: Getty)Keely Hodgkinson made her feelings known after winning her 2025 season opener at the Silesia Diamond League last month. Notably, Hodgkinson clocked a run time of 1:54,74 to win the event and defeat the likes of Lilian Odira and Oratile Nowe.Speaking after her victory, Hodgkinson expressed happiness at winning her first race of the season and competing on the track after a long time. Additionally, the 23-year-old also mentioned that she wanted to have a fast time during the race to get up and running for the World Championships in Tokyo. She said (via Wanda Diamond League):&quot;The track here is very fast. I wanted to open my season today, I was ready and it worked. I was just happy to step on the track after more than a year. As I got closer to the race I got more and more relaxed. I enjoyed the feeling of the race. I planned to run a fast time because I do not have five races anymore before Tokyo, I only have today and the meeting in Lausanne. So it had to be fast and I am happy that it worked.&quot;After her Silesia victory, Keely Hodgkinson also won the Lausanne Diamond League event, where she clocked a time of 1:55.69.