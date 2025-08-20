How much did Noah Lyles and Keely Hodgkinson earn at Lausanne Diamond League? Complete Prize money breakdown

The Lausanne Diamond League held on Wednesday, August 20, saw a lot of interesting action. It featured several stars such as Noah Lyles, Marileidy Paulino, Masai Russell and Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Courtesy of their performances in the event, these athletes also bagged handsome prize money at the end of the competition. With the new structure of the Diamond League announced before the start of the season, athletes such as Keely Hogkinson, who won the Women's 800m in a meet record of 1:55.69s, Brittany Brown, who won the Women's 200m event, and Isaac Kimeli, winner of men's 5000m at Lausanne, earned $10,000 each in the competition.

Second and third-place finishers got $6000 and $4000, respectively, at Lausanne. This refers to athletes such as Favour Ofili (runner-up in the women's 200m) and Grant Fisher (runner-up in the men's 5000m) bagged $6000.

Athletes who were part of the Diamond+ disciplines in Lausanne, which included the 400m women, 100m women's hurdles, 100m men's dash and 800m men, got an increased prize money during the competition. Thereby, winners of these events, such as Oblique Seville (100m men's), Nadine Visser (100m hurdles women), and Josh Hoey (800m men's) got a handsome amount of $20,000 each.

The second-placed athletes and third-placed athletes in these Diamond+ discipline events bagged $10,000 and $6,000, respectively, at the Lausanne Diamond League. Thereby, athletes such as Noah Lyles, who finished second in the 100m event, and Masai Russell, who finished runner-up in the 100m Hurdles, bagged $10,000.

Kishane Thompson and Shericka Jackson missed the Lausanne Diamond League

Two top Jamaican athletes, Kishane Thompson and Shericka Jackson, withdrew from the Lausanne Diamond League just a few days before the start of the competition. Notably, both Thompson and Jackson tasted victory at their last Diamond League outing in Silesia, which took place last week.

Thompson won the 100m race against Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in Silsia and also set a new meet record of 9.87 seconds. This was Thompson's second Diamond League victory after his victory at the Prefontaine Classic last month. Thompson and Lyles were also set to lead the 100m proceedings in Lausanne, but a slight shin injury forced the Jamaican to withdraw from the competition.

Notably, on the other hand, Jackson won the 200m race at Silesia, which was also her second Diamond League victory in the 2025 season after the Rabat event in May, when she won the 100m event. In Silesia, she clocked a season-best run time of 22.17 seconds to win the race and defeat the likes of Brittany Brown, Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita.

However, after this impressive performance, Jackson will not be featuring at the Lausanne Diamond League as she sets her eyes on the upcoming important meets such as the World Championships next month.

