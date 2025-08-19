  • home icon
  • Olympic medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith announces baby’s birth; Noah Lyles’ fiancée, Kenny Bednarek, Femke Bol & others send love

By Abhiruchi Rout
Published Aug 19, 2025 19:41 GMT
Noah Lyles and fiancee (L), Kenny Bednarek (C) and Femke Bol (R) react to Matthew Hudson-Smith and wife (Bottom-Center)'s baby's birth. PHOTO: L, R, C from Getty and BC from Instagram - tonitrill

Two-time Olympic medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith has recently shared a heartwarming update about the birth of his child. Earlier, he and his wife, Antonia Tyson, whom he married last year, had revealed in May 2025 on Instagram that they were expecting a baby, sharing pictures of her ultrasound.

Hudson-Smith and Tyson exchanged vows on September 29 in a beautiful ceremony held in September where many track and field stars including Noah Lyles, Dina Asher-Smith and others attended the event.

Recently, the British track star shared the arrival of his baby on Instagram, captioning the post:

“Nothing could have prepared us for the love we felt today. You’re finally home. 🙏💛”
also-read-trending Trending

To this, many track athletes sent their love and congratulations to both Matthew Hudson-Smith and his wife Antonia Tyson’s life update.

Noah Lyles fiancee Junelle Bromfield reacted to the post, adding:

"Congratulations 😍😍🎉🎉🥺"

Kenny Badnarek also commented on the post:

“Congrats bro!”

Dutch track star Femke Bol also joined in the comments, writing:

“Congrats 😍”

Dina Asher-Smith showed love to the couple by reacting:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Multiple Olympic medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, reacted:

“🥺🥺🫶 so happy for yall !!!”

Former track icon Justin Gatlin also congratulated the British sprinter:

"Congratulations bro", he wrote.

Vernoon Norwood expressed his love, commenting:

"💚💚💚”
Screenshot of Matthew Hudson-Smith's post comments. Credits - IG/matthudsonsmith

Other athletes who congratulated the couple in the comments were Jeremiah Azu, Britton Rose Wilson, Asha Philip, Daryll Neita, Lina Nielsen and Talitha Diggs among others.

Matthew Hudson-Smith reflects on his mindset heading into the 2025 World Championships

Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR) during the London Athletics Meet (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)
Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR) during the London Athletics Meet (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

With the World Athletics Championships 2025 approaching, Matthew Hudson-Smith opened up about his mindset following his victory in the 400m at the Prefontaine Classic, a Diamond League event.

He explained that for him, success comes down to trusting his coach and team and sticking to the training and preparation he has put in. In his post-race interview (from 1:07 onwards), he said:

“Honestly, I just put faith in my coach, my team around me, and just be ready and execute. That’s really what it all comes down to. We put the work in during training and at home, with dedication, and we’re going to be ready when it matters, just keep believing.”
Hudson-Smith won the Prefontaine Classic in an impressive 44.10s in the 400m, finishing ahead of the USA’s Christopher Bailey (44.15s) and Jacory Patterson (44.31s). He then competed at the London Diamond League, where he missed out on the top spot despite clocking 44.27s, as compatriot Charles Dobson won the race in 44.14s.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
