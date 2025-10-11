Olympic silver medalist Anna Cockrell enjoys stylish vacation, poses in green bikini on yacht after concluding her 2025 track season

American track and field athlete Anna Cockrell took to social media to share a glimpse of her in a green bikini on a yacht after ending her 2025 season. Cockrell last competed in the 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships, where she finished in 4th place with a time of 53.13 seconds. She narrowly missed out on 3rd place, which was taken by Emma Zapletalová.

Anna Cockrell gained recognition for her performances at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she earned the silver medal in the 400m hurdles. Cockrell has built upon that performance this season, earning top 3 finishes at multiple Diamond League meetings as well as at the Grand Slam Track. Cockrell earned a spot at the World Championships by finishing 2nd in the 400m at the US Championships.

In stories shared on Instagram, Cockrell posed in a green bikini on a yacht as she enjoys her off-season:

Still taken from Cockrell's Instagram (Source: @annacockrell/Instagram)

Anna Cockrell marked her 2nd appearance at the World Championships this season. Her debut in the competition came in 2023, where she finished in 5th place in the 400m hurdles.

Anna Cockrell on her silver medal in Paris: "I was just ready"

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Anna Cockrell previously discussed how she felt after winning the silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics. In an interview with Track and Field News, she said:

"I was just ready. There’s no other way to say it. We’d been working so, so, so hard, so hard all year. I mean, everybody does. But we’ve done so many different race plans. We’ve tried so many things. We’ve watched so much film. Ralph Mann had come out twice and had helped us out, had gotten film on us."

"The gun went off. It’s the quietest my life’s ever been. I always count my steps. I was counting. I knew I was in there, I knew I had to make a move at 5. I knew I had to make a really big move from 7 to 8. And I remember that space between 7 and 8, I was just thinking to myself, “It’s now or never.” It was funny that I don’t remember a lot after the race. I was just, I just cannot stop crying. And I couldn’t find my family. I didn’t even do my victory lap. I didn’t do anything I was supposed to do. Because I was just like, “Where are my parents?” So that’s a bit of a blur."

Anna Cockrell will be aiming to win her first world title at the next edition of the World Championships.

