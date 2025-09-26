  • home icon
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s teammate Anna Cockrell poses in activewear at Kim Kardashian’s Nike and Skims launch party

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 26, 2025 18:21 GMT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone&rsquo;s teammate Anna Cockrell attended Kim Kardashian&rsquo;s launch party. PHOTO: Both from Getty Images
Anna Cockrell (L), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (C), Femke Bol (R) at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo: Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s teammate Anna Cockrell made her appearance at the Nike and Skims launch party held in New York City. She was spotted alongside golfers Nelly Korda and Michelle Wie West, Olympic champion judoka from France, Romane Dicko, and volleyball player Madi Skinner.

The event was a launch for Kim Kardashian’s latest venture, NikeSKIMS, a collaboration between her brand SKIMS and Nike. It also featured a lavish dinner and attracted a star-studded guest list, including celebrities like Serena Williams, Teyana Taylor, Latto, Travis Scott, Gayle Mitchell and Martha Stewart.

Anna Cockrell shared glimpses from the event, in which she can be seen wearing a brown activewear, pairing it with knee-length brown boots. Posting the video of her fit on her Instagram, she wrote:

“Nike x Skims launch party in NYC. Big thanks to the team for asking me to attend. Surreal night! @nike @nikewomen @skims”
Her appearance at the launch party drew reactions from fellow track athletes, including Dina Asher-Smith, Brittany Brown, Twanisha ‘TeeTee’ Terry and Tonea Marshall, among others, who gushed over her look.

Just days before the event, Cockrell represented the United States at the World Athletics Championships 2025, competing in the 400m hurdles, where she narrowly missed a medal with a fourth-place finish. She had earlier made headlines at the Paris Olympics when she won silver (51.87s) ahead of Dutch track star Femke Bol (52.15s) in the 400m final and finished behind her compatriot Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (50.37s).

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s teammate Anna Cockrell reflects after missing podium at World Athletics Championships 2025

Anna Cockrell (L), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (C), Femke Bol (R) at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo: Getty Images)
Anna Cockrell (L), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (C), Femke Bol (R) at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo: Getty Images)

Anna Cockrell reflects on her fourth-place finish in the 400m hurdles at the World Championships. Despite the disappointment of not being able to return home with a medal, she expressed her pride in her performance and gratitude for the support system around her. Via an Instagram post after the event, she wrote:

“4th. Doesn’t always go your way. Still proud of the fight we put up, the risks we took, and the way we responded to (lowkey a lot of) adversity this season...Lots to reflect on as this season ends. Good things & things we need to keep working on as I continue to evolve into the best me I can be. Thanks for sticking around 🩷”

Notably, Femke Bol won the gold with a remarkable time of 51.54s, ahead of Cockrell’s compatriot Jasmine Jones (52.08s) and Slovakia’s Emma Zapletalová (53.00s). Meanwhile, Cockrell finished fourth with a time of 53.13s.

