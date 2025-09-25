Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate Twanisha 'TeeTee' Terry emotional over personal milestone with her children's book after Worlds succes

Sha'Carri Richardson's training partner, Twanisha 'TeeTee' Terry, expressed gratitude after receiving numerous orders for her children's book, "TeeTee's World Adventure." Terry, an Olympic and World Championships gold medalist, was a major contributor to the book.

Ad

It's co-written by author Dennis Vanasse and brings exciting and inspiring storylines for the young readers. The book was launched earlier this year and is available on several websites, including Terry's official website. Recently, Terry also began distributing exclusive editions of the book, each bearing her signature.

Several fans were interested in these exclusive autographed books, leading to an increase in orders, and she thanked the fans following this personal milestone in an emotional post on her X:

Ad

Trending

"I came home to 21 autograph book orders 🥹🤍 THANKYAAAAA."

🏆 Twanisha Terry, OLY🏃🏾‍♀️ @TeeTeeTerry_ I came home to 21 autograph book orders 🥹🤍 THANKYAAAAA.

Ad

Terry shared a post on her Instagram stories too, to express gratitude to her fans. She remarked in her story:

"Order after order"

"Thank you all soooo much."

Screenshot of Richardson's training partner, Terry's Instagram story (Image via: @canonlybeme_ on Instagram)

Sha'Carri Richardson and her training partner, Twanisha 'TeeTee' Terry, recently competed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Neither of them succeeded in obtaining an individual medal in the competition, but they joined forces with Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kayla White to win the 4x100m relay for the USA.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson heaps praise on her coach after winning 4x100m gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson heaped praises on her coach, Dennis Mitchell, after winning the 4x100m relay gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025. This was Richardson's second world title as part of the 4x100m quartet in her career.

Ad

Speaking in an interview after winning the gold medal, Richardson opened up about the ability of her coach, Mitchell, to tap into the side of the athletes that most athletes would overlook. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:33 onwards):

"I would say his coaching style is something that all of us have never experienced before, not just as a coach but as a person. He teaches us as people, he teaches us as athletes, and he takes care of everything that you wouldn't even think you need as an athlete. So I give the utmost respect to Green Machine (Mitchell), our coach Chareif (Lewis), and they're always creative."

Ad

Despite her 4x100m relay gold medal, Sha'Carri Richardson had a rough patch in the 100m event, where she failed to defend her title. She finished fifth in the finals, despite clocking a season-best of 10.94 seconds, as her other training partner, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, clinched the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More