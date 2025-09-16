"2025 owes me nothing"- Sha'Carri Richardson makes feelings known after missing podium at World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson sent an optimistic message about how the 2025 season has given her lessons for a lifetime. The American was unable to put up a strong performance in the 100m finals, finishing only fifth as Melissa Jeffersen-Wooden secured her first individual World title.Sha'Carri Richardson embarked on a redemption journey after the heartbreak of missing the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to an anti-doping sanction. She returned to the track in full form in 2023, winning the national title and eventually claiming her first world title in the 100m. The 25-year-old also anchored the 4x100m relay team, storming to victory in the final leg.At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Richardson failed to replicate her gold-winning feat, settling for silver behind Julien Alfred. However, she won her maiden Olympic gold medal with the 4x100m relay team. Her form has declined since then, and in 2025, she had a slow start to her year, failing to achieve a podium, even at the US Championships.Having received a bye due to her 2023 World title, Sha'Carri Richardson graced the 100m track and topped the heats in the 100m event at the 2025 World Championships. Despite winning her respective heat, the two-time Olympic medalist fell out of the podium in the finals, finishing only fifth, while her training mate, Melissa Jeffersen-Wooden, bagged the title.Reflecting on her race, Sha'Carri Richardson expressed gratitude for the 2025 season and promised to return even stronger.&quot;2025 owes me nothing, but I am thankful for what this year has revealed and allowing the tone to be set for the rest of my life. I am Sha’Carri Richardson &amp; there is so much more to come, just wait and see ⏳! “You have to dig through dirt to get to the treasure,'&quot; her caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRichardson will compete in the 4x100m relay event, set to begin on September 20 with the heats, followed by the finals on the 21st.Sha'Carri Richardson had faced a stumble in the 100m semifinals at the 2025 World ChampionshipsRichardson at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)Sha'Carri Richardson, who trounced Shericka Jackson in the 100m heats, had a false start and stumbled in the semifinals of the 2025 World Championships. Despite the setback, she received a green card and went on to finish third behind Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith and Shericka Jackson. However, she would not have secured a qualification until all the semifinals were completed and her race time ranked among the top two.Richardson has been one of the leading faces of Nike, featuring in the Nike x Jacquemus collaboration, and even participated in the “Runaway Anywhere” campaign.