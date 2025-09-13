World Athletics Championships 2025: Women's 100m preview ft Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson

The women's 100m is expected to be one of the most exciting events at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2025. The championship is all set to be held from September 13 to 21 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. The women's 100m will feature notable names, including the USA's Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Tina Clayton, and more.
The Paris Olympics silver medalist and the reigning World Champion, Sha'Carri Richardson, hasn't had a smooth season so far, but she's set to return to defend her title. An injury slowed her down in recent races; however, with receiving a bye into the World Athletics Championships as a defending champion, the American is eyeing a comeback. The 25-year-old's 100m season best of this year stands at 11.05 s.
The Olympian is expected to face strong competition from fellow American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. She earned a bronze medal in the 100m event at the Paris Olympics last year and has stepped up her game this season, recording a season-best 10.65s at the US Track and Field Championships on August 1.
Meanwhile, the Jamaican and the track and field icon, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is gearing up for her final season on the track, determined to deliver a remarkable performance. With her record of being the only sprinter with five world 100m titles, she is back to leave her mark once again at the World Athletics Championships before drawing the curtain over her track career.
Another Jamaican in the 100m lineup for the World Championships is Shericka Jackson, who has pulled up her socks in the 2025 season, after undergoing a series of struggles in 2024, which forced her out of the Paris Olympics. The 31-year-old is now gearing up to stand atop the podium at the World Championship with a season best of 10.88s, which she ran at the Jamaican Championships in June.
100m gold medalist Julien Alfred is also ready to deliver a significant performance at the World Championships. A few other athletes to watch out for in the women's 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2025 are Jamaica's Tina Clayton, British sprinters Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith of Cote d'Ivoire, and more.
Schedule for the women's 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2025
Here is the schedule of the women's 100m dash at the World Athletics Championships:
September 13
100m prelims - 18:55 (local time)
September 14
100m semi-finals - 20:20 (local time)
100m finals - 22:13 (local time)
The track enthusiasts can watch the nail-biting yet exciting clash between the top athletes on NBC and Peacock. In Jamaica, the race will be shown on Television Jamaica, TVJ Sports Network, and 1spotmedia. Fans residing in Canada can watch the race on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.