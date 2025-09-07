Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gears up for World Championships in final season of her career

Jamaican sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is all set to represent her nation one final time before her retirement. The 38-year-old recently shared a glimpse of her preparations for the upcoming World Championships.
Fraser-Pryce will be representing Jamaica for the final time in two major events at the World Championships in Tokyo, namely the women's 100m dash and the women's 4x100m relay. The sprinter uploaded a photo of the track on her Instagram story, where the display board had an inspirational message for Team Jamaica.
The display board was embossed with the following message,
"Big up Team Jamaica"
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a legend in female track and field. Apart from 8 Olympic medals, the Jamaican sprinter boasts of 16 World Championship medals, including 10 gold medals in her kitty.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist had clocked a seasonal best performance of 10.91 seconds at the Jamaican National Trials held for the World Championships in June 2025. She was last seen in action at the Memorial van Damme, aka the Brussels leg of the Wanda Diamond League, where she finished fourth overall with a timing of 11.17 seconds.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals about finishing on her own terms
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is looking forward to the upcoming World Championships, which would be her final major event as a track and field athlete. The sprinter was unable to leave a solid impression at the Paris Olympics, as she had to pull out of the semifinals due to a sudden injury.
However, Fraser-Pryce wants to finish on her own terms this time. In her conversation with the Times of India, the Jamaican talked about the Paris Olympics heartbreak, as she mentioned,
"It was the first time in my entire career that I’ve never been able to step to a line to compete. And if anyone knows me, it doesn't matter what's happening, I'm going to be at the line. And not being able to be at that line to compete was heartbreaking for me. I think it's the first time in my entire career I've had a panic attack."
The athlete further added,
"And that's really what unfinished business is. Having the opportunity to really end things on my terms, having the opportunity to walk away knowing that I gave everything. That's what I'm looking forward to."
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had previously won two medals at the Budapest World Championships held in 2023. The 38-year-old won a bronze medal in the 100m and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay event.