Ahead of final World Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares fresh training update while enjoying track time

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared training footage on social media. Fraser-Pryce announced earlier in the season that the 2025 track and field year will mark the end of her professional career.Fraser-Pryce last competed at the Brussels Diamond League, where she ran 11.17 seconds in the women’s 100m to finish fourth. Melissa Jefferson won the race in 10.76s, with Sha’Carri Richardson finishing second and Daryll Neita third. It was Fraser-Pryce’s fifth appearance in Brussels, where she set the meet record back in 2013.The multiple-time Olympian and world champion is now preparing to compete at her ninth and final World Athletics Championships. On Tuesday, September 2, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared footage of her training and preparations ahead of the event. She captioned it:“Today’s office 😏” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFraser-Pryce will face tough competition in the women’s 100m at the 2025 World Championships from Jamaica’s Tina Clayton and Shericka Jackson, as well as the USA’s Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha’Carri Richardson.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looks forward to World Athletics Championships after Paris Olympics heartbreakThe Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the greatest sprinters of all time, is set to retire after an illustrious career. Her final Olympic appearance at the Paris Games 2024 ended in heartbreak, as she was forced to withdraw before the semi-finals of the women’s 100m due to injury.In an interview with the Times of India, Fraser-Pryce reflected on the Paris Olympics setback and said she is looking forward to the World Athletics Championships. She shared that it was the first time in her career that she couldn’t line up to compete, which left her heartbroken and even caused a panic attack: &quot;It was the first time in my entire career that I’ve never been able to step to a line to compete. And if anyone knows me, it doesn't matter what's happening, I'm going to be at the line. And not being able to be at that line to compete was heartbreaking for me. I think it's the first time in my entire career I've had a panic attack.&quot; Now, she says she is motivated by “unfinished business”, wanting to finish on her own terms. She added: &quot;And that's really what unfinished business is. Having the opportunity to really end things on my terms, having the opportunity to walk away knowing that I gave everything. That's what I'm looking forward to.&quot;Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the third-fastest 100m runner ever and boasts three Olympic gold medals and 10 world titles.