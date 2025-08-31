“First time I’ve had a panic attack”- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals major setback in her career ahead of final World Championships quest

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her feelings known about experiencing her first-ever panic attack during the Paris Olympics. The Jamaican is currently gearing up to compete in the World Athletics Championships.Fraser-Pryce last competed at the Jamaican National Championships, which was held on June 27, 2025. There, she ran in the 100m dash and delivered a stellar performance, claiming a third-place finish after clocking 10.91s, and the first place was nabbed by Tina Clayton, who recorded a time of 10.81s.The 38-year-old is currently preparing for the World Athletics Championships, which will mark the end of her track career. Amid the preparations, Fraser-Pryce sat for a media interview, where she spoke about her unfinished business after the Paris Olympics, where she couldn't compete in the 100m dash, citing an injury that she sustained during the warmup.Opening up about how it affected her mental health and her experience of having her first panic attack, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said (as quoted by Times of India):&quot;It was the first time in my entire career that I’ve never been able to step to a line to compete. And if anyone knows me, it doesn't matter what's happening, I'm going to be at the line. And not being able to be at that line to compete was heartbreaking for me. I think it's the first time in my entire career I've had a panic attack.&quot;Talking about the unfinished business, she spoke about her plans for the World Championships:&quot;And that's really what unfinished business is. Having the opportunity to really end things on my terms, having the opportunity to walk away knowing that I gave everything. That's what I'm looking forward to.&quot;Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned a heartfelt message ahead of her race at the last National Trials of her career Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced her retirement while attending a Nike event on June 23, 2025, where she revealed that she would be competing in the last National Championships of her career. Shortly after this announcement and amid the preparations for the event, she penned a heartwarming message on her Instagram handle.Uploading a bunch of pictures from her Nike event, she added a lengthy message in the caption, expressing gratitude towards those who supported her over the course of her career.&quot;As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people. Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fueled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me,&quot; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote. She further thanked her sponsor, Nike, for its significant support, writing:&quot;To @nike, thank you for your unwavering belief in me and for hosting such a beautiful tribute this week, a celebration of our shared purpose and the power of sport to inspire,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this month, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competed at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Budapest, where she claimed a fourth-place finish after clocking a time of 11.07s. Along with this, she also competed in the Brussels Diamond League, where she again missed the podium after finishing fourth in the women's 100m.Following this race, the Jamaican opened up about her performances, stating that her start wasn't great but she was happy to finish the race healthy.