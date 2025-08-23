"So much to gain and nothing to lose"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gets real about missing the podium at the Brussels Diamond League

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about her performance in the Brussels Diamond League. The star Jamaican athlete finished fourth and missed the podium by a small margin against a highly competitive lineup of athletes that included Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha'Carri Richardson, among others.The star Jamaican athlete had returned to the track after a fourth-place finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Brussels Diamond League, which was the penultimate stop before the Diamond League finals, raised great anticipation among fans, and the women's 100m featured an incredible race in which USA's Melissa Jefferson-Wooden registered a strong start and went on to clinch the title with a lead clocking 10.76s. Sha'Carri Richardson, on the other hand, struggled with her start; however, she was quick enough to catch up and registered a strong finish to win the silver medal with a performance of 11.08s.Daryll Neita finished third after clocking 11.15s and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took fourth place with a performance of 11.17s. She spoke about her performance in a post-race interview and shared that she was happy about returning to the track. Moreover, the star Jamaican athlete expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete against an incredible lineup of athletes which she termed as a 'win-win' situation.&quot;I didn't see the replay. I mean, I don't think that the start was brilliant but I would have to go back and watch the race and see kind of what happened. All in all, it is a great feeling to compete, finish healthy and I am excited about the opportunities and like I said there is so much to gain and nothing to lose, that is what I am looking forward to,&quot; she said.Moreover, she reflected on her appearances in Diamond League events and shared how she had a great bond with the athletes.&quot; I have a lot of memories and each and every memory that I have has really been shaping the woman that I am and these memories that I continue to hold really there because it is not just the code and the athletes but the relationships that you build with each athlete that you're here and also, we're all chasing the prize but we all have a story and I think when you piece it all together there is nothing that you can take away from each person's accomplishments,&quot; she added.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's emotional message to Jamaica during her final National appearanceShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned an emotional message on Instagram as she geared up to compete in her final National Championships in Jamaica. The Olympic gold medalist reflected on her journey as an athlete and thanked the people of Jamaica for their unwavering support and encouragement.She shared how the country's passion for the sport had always motivated her to push her limits and elevate her performance.&quot;As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people. Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fueled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me,&quot; she wrote.Furthermore, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce thanked her long time sponsor, Nike, for believing in her and supporting her throughout her career.