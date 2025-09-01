  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce
  • "It’s such a great feeling when something goes wrong"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up about what she would miss after her retirement from track

"It’s such a great feeling when something goes wrong"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up about what she would miss after her retirement from track

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Sep 01, 2025 04:49 GMT
Athletics - Olympics: Day 8 - Source: Getty
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes in Athletics - Olympics: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about a particular aspect of track that she would miss the most once she retires from the sport. The Jamaican athlete made an announcement early in 2025 about her decision to retire from the sport after the conclusion of the season.

Ad

The highly decorated track star made her final Olympic appearance in Paris, which had a tragic end as she had to withdraw before the semi-finals of the women's 100m. It was later reported that Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce felt that her body was shutting down due to muscle cramps while warming up, as she had to speed up her warm-up routine after being denied entry at one gate in Paris.

However, the Jamaican athlete did not let the setback define her and returned to the track in the 2025 season with the aim of winning a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Japan. As she geared up for the World Athletics Championships, Fraser-Pryce spoke about a particular aspect of her career that she would miss the most once she retired.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared that she would miss her training sessions as well as the feeling of improving consistently towards a goal. Moreover, the Jamaican athlete expressed that all the lessons that she had learned on the track have been valuable for her in her life as well.

“It’s such a great feeling when something goes wrong, and you’re not getting it right, but then that consistent and persistent drive that you have, you get it right the next time. I think those lessons have been things that I’ve used not just in track, but in life. It teaches me that just because today is bad means that tomorrow is going to be bad. It can be good," she said.
Ad

The star athlete hoped to enjoy her final season on the track before concluding her illustrious career that spanned over 20 years.

When Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned emotional note as she competed in her last race in Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - Source: Getty
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned an emotional message as she geared up to compete in her last race at the National Trials in Jamaica. The Jamaican reflected on her journey from an amateur to a professional athlete and thanked the people of Jamaica for their unwavering support throughout her career.

Ad

She expressed that Jamaica's passion for the sport always motivated her to push herself and perform to the best of her abilities in all her races.

"As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people. Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fueled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me," she wrote.
Ad

Furthermore, she thanked her sponsor, Nike, for believing in her abilities and hosting an incredible tribute for her.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications