"It’s such a great feeling when something goes wrong"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up about what she would miss after her retirement from track

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about a particular aspect of track that she would miss the most once she retires from the sport. The Jamaican athlete made an announcement early in 2025 about her decision to retire from the sport after the conclusion of the season.The highly decorated track star made her final Olympic appearance in Paris, which had a tragic end as she had to withdraw before the semi-finals of the women's 100m. It was later reported that Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce felt that her body was shutting down due to muscle cramps while warming up, as she had to speed up her warm-up routine after being denied entry at one gate in Paris.However, the Jamaican athlete did not let the setback define her and returned to the track in the 2025 season with the aim of winning a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Japan. As she geared up for the World Athletics Championships, Fraser-Pryce spoke about a particular aspect of her career that she would miss the most once she retired.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared that she would miss her training sessions as well as the feeling of improving consistently towards a goal. Moreover, the Jamaican athlete expressed that all the lessons that she had learned on the track have been valuable for her in her life as well.“It’s such a great feeling when something goes wrong, and you’re not getting it right, but then that consistent and persistent drive that you have, you get it right the next time. I think those lessons have been things that I’ve used not just in track, but in life. It teaches me that just because today is bad means that tomorrow is going to be bad. It can be good,&quot; she said.The star athlete hoped to enjoy her final season on the track before concluding her illustrious career that spanned over 20 years.When Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned emotional note as she competed in her last race in JamaicaShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned an emotional message as she geared up to compete in her last race at the National Trials in Jamaica. The Jamaican reflected on her journey from an amateur to a professional athlete and thanked the people of Jamaica for their unwavering support throughout her career.She expressed that Jamaica's passion for the sport always motivated her to push herself and perform to the best of her abilities in all her races.&quot;As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people. Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fueled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurthermore, she thanked her sponsor, Nike, for believing in her abilities and hosting an incredible tribute for her.