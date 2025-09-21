  • home icon
  • "No comments" - Sha'Carri Richardson and Team USA athletes squash queries about 'adjusting' to new relay coach ahead of the relay finals

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:23 GMT
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, Day 8 - Source: Getty
Sha'Carri Richardson responds to queries about new relay coach [Image Source : Getty]

Sha'Carri Richardson and her teammates recently responded to the queries about 'adjusting' to the new relay coach ahead of the women's 4x100m relay finals at the World Championships. Team USA made it to the finals of the women's 4x100m relay at the Championships.

In an interview after the match, Richardson and her teammates were asked about the race, as well as their overall experience. They were also asked about the adjustment with the relay coach Darryl Woodson, who had been appointed as the head relay coach for all the squads in March 2025 by the USATF.

However, the Olympic champion sprinter was in no mood for unnecessary controversy as she replied,

"No comment. We’ve been great, and we’re going to continue to be great because as athletes, we are women are going to show up and our coach and athletes that we all have the same common goal. So, no comment to the coach change.”
Team USA, which comprised Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, Jacious Sears and Kayla White, clocked a new world leading time of 41.60 seconds to qualify for the finals without any trouble. Germany clocked an impressive 41.86 to stand second, while Great Britain clocked 41.88 to qualify as the third fastest team from Heat 2.

Sha'Carri Richardson makes her feelings known about missing out on podium finish at World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson talks about missing out on podium in 100m at World Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about missing out on the podium in the women's 100m finals at the World Championships in Tokyo. The Olympic champion sprinter mentioned about her experience in her Instagram post. Richardson wrote,

"2025 owes me nothing, but I am thankful for what this year has revealed and allowing the tone to be set for the rest of my life. I am Sha’Carri Richardson & there is so much more to come, just wait and see ⏳! “You have to dig through dirt to get to the treasure."
Before the women's 4x100m relay event, Sha'Carri Richardson participated in the women's 100m event, where she had qualified by the virtue of her victory at the Budapest World Championships held in 2023. After a whirlwind experience throughout the year, Sha'Carri Richardson made it to the finals of the women's 100m.

Sha'Carri Richardson was once again expected to defend her title in style. Unfortunately, despite recording a seasonal best performance of 10.94 seconds, Richardson finished on the fifth position. Her teammate Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the gold medal with a Championship record timing of 10.61 seconds, while Tina Clayton from Jamaica and reigning Olympic champion from St. Lucia, Julien Alfred, finished second and third with timings of 10.76 and 10.84 seconds respectively.

