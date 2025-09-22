  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson and boyfriend Christian Coleman share sweet gesture after leading USA to sprint relay gold weeks after airport incident

WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson and boyfriend Christian Coleman share sweet gesture after leading USA to sprint relay gold weeks after airport incident

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:54 GMT
Sha
Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman Source: Getty

Sha'carri Richardson and Christian Coleman showed a heartwarming gesture after leading the U.S. to a sprint relay double. Sha’Carri Richardson enjoyed a high point after a troubled year as she anchored the women’s 4x100m relay to gold and concluded her World Athletics Championships campaign.

Ad

Notably, her boyfriend Coleman also ended the Championships run with a gold medal in the men’s 4x100m in Tokyo. After the races, Richardson and Coleman shared a heartfelt moment on the track, hugging each other to celebrate the victory.

You can watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video created discussion and left some fans curious because just a month ago, the couple had an altercation at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. Sha’Carri Richardson was briefly taken into custody and released the next day after Coleman declined to press charges. Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have been dating for two years and went public with their relationship in February.

In the men’s relay, the U.S. quartet of Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, and Noah Lyles finished in 37.29 seconds to win the title, followed by Canada and Australia. In the women’s 4x100m relay, the U.S. team, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, Kayla White, and Sha’Carri Richardson, secured gold in 41.75 seconds, with Jamaica taking silver and Germany earning bronze

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about U.S. coaches after 4x100m relay victory

Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson fell short of defending her 100m title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Richardson finished fifth, clocking 10.94, and was not able to defend her title. Her training partner, Melissa Jefferson Wooden won the women’s 100m final with a time of 10.61, with Tina Clayton taking silver in 10.76, and Julien Alfred settled for bronze in 10.84.

Ad

After a season interrupted by injury, the 25-year-old ran the anchor leg of the women’s 4x100m and ended the season with a relay gold. In a post-race interview, Sha'carri Richardson shared her thoughts on coach Dennis Mitchell, as all the members of the relay team train under him.

“I would say his coaching style is something that all of us have never experienced before. Not just as a coach, um, but as a person. He teaches us as people, he teaches us as athletes, and he takes care of everything that you wouldn’t even think you need as an athlete, if that makes sense.” (0:20 onwards via Citius Mag)
Ad
So, I give the utmost respect to Green Machine, to our coach Sheree, and they’re always creative. They come up with things that other coaches I know for sure, for sure, will never think of. And I’m thinking about fall training right now", she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson also tried for a spot in the 200m at Worlds but failed to qualify for the final, finishing fourth at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Amitha Reji George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications