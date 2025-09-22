WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson and boyfriend Christian Coleman share sweet gesture after leading USA to sprint relay gold weeks after airport incident

Sha'carri Richardson and Christian Coleman showed a heartwarming gesture after leading the U.S. to a sprint relay double. Sha’Carri Richardson enjoyed a high point after a troubled year as she anchored the women’s 4x100m relay to gold and concluded her World Athletics Championships campaign.Notably, her boyfriend Coleman also ended the Championships run with a gold medal in the men’s 4x100m in Tokyo. After the races, Richardson and Coleman shared a heartfelt moment on the track, hugging each other to celebrate the victory.You can watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video created discussion and left some fans curious because just a month ago, the couple had an altercation at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. Sha’Carri Richardson was briefly taken into custody and released the next day after Coleman declined to press charges. Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have been dating for two years and went public with their relationship in February.In the men’s relay, the U.S. quartet of Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, and Noah Lyles finished in 37.29 seconds to win the title, followed by Canada and Australia. In the women’s 4x100m relay, the U.S. team, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, Kayla White, and Sha’Carri Richardson, secured gold in 41.75 seconds, with Jamaica taking silver and Germany earning bronzeSha'Carri Richardson opens up about U.S. coaches after 4x100m relay victoryDay 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettySha'Carri Richardson fell short of defending her 100m title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Richardson finished fifth, clocking 10.94, and was not able to defend her title. Her training partner, Melissa Jefferson Wooden won the women’s 100m final with a time of 10.61, with Tina Clayton taking silver in 10.76, and Julien Alfred settled for bronze in 10.84.After a season interrupted by injury, the 25-year-old ran the anchor leg of the women’s 4x100m and ended the season with a relay gold. In a post-race interview, Sha'carri Richardson shared her thoughts on coach Dennis Mitchell, as all the members of the relay team train under him.“I would say his coaching style is something that all of us have never experienced before. Not just as a coach, um, but as a person. He teaches us as people, he teaches us as athletes, and he takes care of everything that you wouldn’t even think you need as an athlete, if that makes sense.” (0:20 onwards via Citius Mag)So, I give the utmost respect to Green Machine, to our coach Sheree, and they’re always creative. They come up with things that other coaches I know for sure, for sure, will never think of. And I’m thinking about fall training right now&quot;, she added.Sha'Carri Richardson also tried for a spot in the 200m at Worlds but failed to qualify for the final, finishing fourth at the USATF Outdoor Championships.