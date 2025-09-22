  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends positive message to Sha'Carri Richardson as she fails to win medal in 100m at World Championships

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends positive message to Sha'Carri Richardson as she fails to win medal in 100m at World Championships

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 22, 2025 03:24 GMT
Sha
Sha'Carri Richardson and Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson recently penned a strong message days after falling short of defending her 100m title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Following this, she received a supportive message from Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Ad

Richardson ran in the 100m dash on September 14, where she was unable to repeat the heroics of her 2023 World Championship campaign, as the first position was claimed by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and she ended up in the fifth position after clocking 10.94s. However, despite this loss, the American recently penned a motivating message for herself on X.

Replying to her own tweet from October 2015, that read, 'Remember the name Sha'Carri Richardson,' she wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And there's more to come babygirl🩵" wrote Sha'Carri Richardson.
Ad

This tweet garnered the attention of the former tennis player Williams' husband, Ohanian, who is also the founder of the only-women track event. Replying to her tweet, he penned a positive message that read:

"I believe it!!!"
Ad

In May 2025, Richardson joined Ohanian's Athlos meet, which is scheduled to take place on October 10 in New York City. The organization announced the American's participation with a message on Instagram that read:

"Time waits for no one. Unless you can outrun it. Sha’Carri Richardson has arrived."

Following this, the sprinter also made her feelings known about joining the Athlos track meet.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a strong message about the Athlos track meet

After the announcement of her participation at the Athlos NYC meet, Sha'Carri Richardson sat for a conversation with Bloomberg, where she weighed in on how Athlos is beneficial for athletes. Opening up about how it provides the athletes a say on the decisions and calling it something 'powerful,' she said:

Ad
“For so long, athletes, especially in track, have carried the show but never owned the stage. To have a seat at the table where the decisions get made? That’s powerful. Athlos isn’t just trying to fit track into an old model. It’s building something new that honors the athletes, the culture, and the competition in a way that grabs people’s attention and makes the sport accessible. That’s what’s going to push the sport into the mainstream," said Sha'Carri Richardson.

The inaugural meet of the event was launched last year in September and generated around three million viewers across several streaming platforms. Along with Richardson, athletes such as Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall will also be competing in their respective events.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications