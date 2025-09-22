Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends positive message to Sha'Carri Richardson as she fails to win medal in 100m at World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson recently penned a strong message days after falling short of defending her 100m title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Following this, she received a supportive message from Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian.Richardson ran in the 100m dash on September 14, where she was unable to repeat the heroics of her 2023 World Championship campaign, as the first position was claimed by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and she ended up in the fifth position after clocking 10.94s. However, despite this loss, the American recently penned a motivating message for herself on X.Replying to her own tweet from October 2015, that read, 'Remember the name Sha'Carri Richardson,' she wrote:&quot;And there's more to come babygirl🩵&quot; wrote Sha'Carri Richardson.This tweet garnered the attention of the former tennis player Williams' husband, Ohanian, who is also the founder of the only-women track event. Replying to her tweet, he penned a positive message that read:&quot;I believe it!!!&quot;Alexis Ohanian @alexisohanianLINKI believe it!!!In May 2025, Richardson joined Ohanian's Athlos meet, which is scheduled to take place on October 10 in New York City. The organization announced the American's participation with a message on Instagram that read:&quot;Time waits for no one. Unless you can outrun it. Sha’Carri Richardson has arrived.&quot;Following this, the sprinter also made her feelings known about joining the Athlos track meet.Sha'Carri Richardson shared a strong message about the Athlos track meet After the announcement of her participation at the Athlos NYC meet, Sha'Carri Richardson sat for a conversation with Bloomberg, where she weighed in on how Athlos is beneficial for athletes. Opening up about how it provides the athletes a say on the decisions and calling it something 'powerful,' she said:“For so long, athletes, especially in track, have carried the show but never owned the stage. To have a seat at the table where the decisions get made? That’s powerful. Athlos isn’t just trying to fit track into an old model. It’s building something new that honors the athletes, the culture, and the competition in a way that grabs people’s attention and makes the sport accessible. That’s what’s going to push the sport into the mainstream,&quot; said Sha'Carri Richardson. The inaugural meet of the event was launched last year in September and generated around three million viewers across several streaming platforms. Along with Richardson, athletes such as Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall will also be competing in their respective events.