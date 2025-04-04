Olympic skateboarder Chris Joslin opens up on how writing ‘GMA’ on grip tape is more than just a tribute to his late grandma

US skateboarder Chris Joslin recently opened up about the significance of writing GMA on his grip tape. Joslin is a one-time Olympian, a feat that he achieved at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished 21st in men's street skateboarding.
This insignia on his grip tape is actually for his maternal grandmother, Joyce, who raised him along with his siblings. Joslin stayed away from his parents for most of his youth years, with his mother in rehab for drug issues and his father being shot by the police, also owing to drug-related incidents.
In a conversation, Joslin shared that this year he has gotten his confidence back and further added that by writing GMA for his late grandmother, he wants her to be free of the pressure off his shoulders. The American skateboarder further added that this trust in his grandmother has worked for him in the past. He said (via Street League Skateboarding):
"I mean I would say going into it this year my confidence was just back to where it needed to be but there's another aspect to that when it comes to contests or tricks I am scared of in the streets right now and along with writing Grandma on my grip tape right now I've been like kind of looking to her to alleviate the pressure and she actually does."
He further added:
"Whether it be like the exact thing that I'm thinking of like her raising the pressure off my shoulders or me having someone to look towards"
During the conversation, Chris Joslin also added that having somebody to look forward to, such as his grandmother, makes things quite simple and pressure-free for him.
Chris Joslin expresses his feelings after finishing fourth at the 2024 SLS Super Crown Championship
Chris Joslin expressed his thoughts after finishing fourth at the 2024 SLS Super Crown Championship finals in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He bagged a score of 26/2 during the event, finishing behind Nyjah Huston, Giovanni Vianna, and Gustavo Ribeiro.
In an Instagram post shared in December last year, Joslin shared that despite missing the top three, he gained a lot of experience from the tournament in Sao Paulo. Additionally, he also expressed gratitude to be able to travel with fellow professional skaters around the world and compete together. He wrote:
"Didn’t go the way ide hoped it would out there. But that’s ok, It’s always a learning/growing experience every time I get to travel the world and skate on the main stage with these amazing skaters from around the world."
Concludingly, in his post, Chris Joslin thanked his late grandmother for all the efforts she had made for him.