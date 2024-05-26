"Olympics are going to be tasty";"Proper rivalry forming here"- Fans react to Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen's gripping clash at Prefontaine Classic

Fans reacted to Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen's nail-biting clash in the Bowerman Mile at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. The event took place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The British and the Norwegian athletes locked horns for the third time at the Prefontaine Classic. Kerr emerged victorious in the prestigious Bowerman Mile with a time of 3:45.34, beating Ingebrigtsen, who clocked a time of 3:45.60.

Fans who were amazed by the intense showdown took to social media to express their astonishment as one of them acknowledged the rivalry while anticipating a similar duel at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Proper rivalry forming here. What a time by @joshk97. Olympics are going to be tasty," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Excited to see the middle-distance athlete compete at the upcoming Summer Games, another fan wrote,

"Bring on Paris!"

Expand Tweet

A fan showered their admiration towards Kerr for setting a national record while comparing him to former British runner and two-time Olympic gold medalist Sebastian Coe.

"Phenomenal. What a superstar Kerr is. Our new Seb Coe, potentially. Can’t wait for @Paris2024"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

"Middle distance rn is so elite," wrote a fan.

"Take a bow, Josh Kerr. Best in the world," expressed another fan.

"Screamed myself hoarse. Epic final race," a fan conveyed.

"It was a good day" - Josh Kerr on breaking the 39-year-old British mile record at the 2024 Prefonataine Classic

Josh Kerr secured the prestigious Bowerman Mile victory after setting a new British record.

Josh Kerr's victory over his arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the Bowerman Mile at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic becomes all the more significant as he clocked a new National Mile record.

The British athlete shattered the 39-year-old national record, registered by Steve Cram, who was present in Eugene, commentating for the event. Cram clocked an impressive time of 3:46.32 in 1985. While speaking to Flo Track, Kerr highlighted his pre-set goal of winning the race under 3:46.

"Fantastic I think," Kerr said. "Again we're heading into the goal near 1500 running in the UK and in Europe so you know for me it's just running the times that show that we're in that situation as well as getting the medal. So today it was like how can I win this race and if I'm going to win this race it's probably going to be under 3:46. So it was a good day," (at 0:51).

While Ingebrigtsen defeated Kerr at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kerr has now taken the lead with two victories.